Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are exposing too much of themselves even though they have been asking for privacy, according to GB News presenters. On Wednesday, Mercy Muroki weighed in on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's various projects. For her, they are everywhere in the media right now and this contradicts what they said when they asked for privacy after stepping down from their royal duties. According to her, she is not interested in what the royal couple has to say. However, she is "forced to listen to their opinions because they're literally inescapable."