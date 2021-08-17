Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

US opens formal probe into Tesla Autopilot system

By TOM KRISHER AP Auto Writer
Posted by 
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X2lWM_0bSvNNnH00

The U.S. government has opened a formal investigation into Tesla's Autopilot partially automated driving system after a series of collisions with parked emergency vehicles.

The investigation covers 765,000 vehicles, almost everything that Tesla has sold in the U.S. since the start of the 2014 model year. Of the crashes identified by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration as part of the probe, 17 people were injured and one was killed.

NHTSA says it has identified 11 crashes since 2018 in which Teslas on Autopilot or Traffic Aware Cruise Control have hit vehicles at scenes where first responders have used flashing lights, flares, an illuminated arrow board or cones warning of hazards. The agency announced the action Monday in a posting on its website.

The probe is another sign that NHTSA under President Joe Biden is taking a tougher stance on automated vehicle safety than under previous administrations. Previously the agency was reluctant to regulate the new technology for fear of hampering adoption of the potentially life-saving systems.

The investigation covers Tesla's entire current model lineup, the Models Y, X, S and 3 from the 2014 through 2021 model years.

The National Transportation Safety Board, which also has investigated some of the Tesla crashes dating to 2016, has recommended that NHTSA and Tesla limit Autopilot’s use to areas where it can safely operate. The NTSB also recommended that NHTSA require Tesla to have a better system to make sure drivers are paying attention. NHTSA has not taken action on any of the recommendations. The NTSB has no enforcement powers and can only make recommendations to other federal agencies.

“Today’s action by NHTSA is a positive step forward for safety,” NTSB Chair Jennifer L. Homendy said in a statement Monday. “As we navigate the emerging world of advanced driving assistance systems, it’s important that NHTSA has insight into what these vehicles can, and cannot, do.”

Last year the NTSB blamed Tesla, drivers and lax regulation by NHTSA for two collisions in which Teslas crashed beneath crossing tractor-trailers. The NTSB took the unusual step of accusing NHTSA of contributing to the crash for failing to make sure automakers put safeguards in place to limit use of electronic driving systems.

The agency made the determinations after investigating a 2019 crash in Delray Beach, Florida, in which the 50-year-old driver of a Tesla Model 3 was killed. The car was driving on Autopilot when neither the driver nor the Autopilot system braked or tried to avoid a tractor-trailer crossing in its path.

“We are glad to see NHTSA finally acknowledge our long standing call to investigate Tesla for putting technology on the road that will be foreseeably misused in a way that is leading to crashes, injuries, and deaths,” said Jason Levine, executive director of the nonprofit Center for Auto Safety, an advocacy group. “If anything, this probe needs to go far beyond crashes involving first responder vehicles because the danger is to all drivers, passengers, and pedestrians when Autopilot is engaged.”

Autopilot has frequently been misused by Tesla drivers, who have been caught driving drunk or even riding in the back seat while a car rolled down a California highway.

A message was left seeking comment from Tesla, which has disbanded its media relations office. Shares of Tesla Inc., based in Palo Alto, California, fell 4.3% Monday.

NHTSA has sent investigative teams to 31 crashes involving partially automated driver assist systems since June of 2016. Such systems can keep a vehicle centered in its lane and a safe distance from vehicles in front of it. Of those crashes, 25 involved Tesla Autopilot in which 10 deaths were reported, according to data released by the agency.

Tesla and other manufacturers warn that drivers using the systems must be ready to intervene at all times. In addition to crossing semis, Teslas using Autopilot have crashed into stopped emergency vehicles and a roadway barrier.

The probe by NHTSA is long overdue, said Raj Rajkumar, an electrical and computer engineering professor at Carnegie Mellon University who studies automated vehicles.

Tesla's failure to effectively monitor drivers to make sure they're paying attention should be the top priority in the probe, Rajkumar said. Teslas detect pressure on the steering wheel to make sure drivers are engaged, but drivers often fool the system.

“It's very easy to bypass the steering pressure thing,” Rajkumar said. “It's been going on since 2014. We have been discussing this for a long time now.”

The crashes into emergency vehicles cited by NHTSA began on Jan. 22, 2018 in Culver City, California, near Los Angeles when a Tesla using Autopilot struck a parked firetruck that was partially in the travel lanes with its lights flashing. Crews were handling another crash at the time.

Since then, the agency said there were crashes in Laguna Beach, California; Norwalk, Connecticut; Cloverdale, Indiana; West Bridgewater, Massachusetts; Cochise County, Arizona; Charlotte, North Carolina; Montgomery County, Texas; Lansing, Michigan; and Miami, Florida.

“The investigation will assess the technologies and methods used to monitor, assist and enforce the driver's engagement with the dynamic driving task during Autopilot operation,” NHTSA said in its investigation documents.

In addition, the probe will cover object and event detection by the system, as well as where it is allowed to operate. NHTSA says it will examine “contributing circumstances” to the crashes, as well as similar crashes.

An investigation could lead to a recall or other enforcement action by NHTSA.

“NHTSA reminds the public that no commercially available motor vehicles today are capable of driving themselves,” the agency said in a statement. “Every available vehicle requires a human driver to be in control at all times, and all state laws hold human drivers responsible for operation of their vehicles.”

The agency said it has “robust enforcement tools” to protect the public and investigate potential safety issues, and it will act when it finds evidence “of noncompliance or an unreasonable risk to safety.”

In June, NHTSA ordered all automakers to report any crashes involving fully autonomous vehicles or partially automated driver assist systems.

Tesla uses a camera-based system, a lot of computing power, and sometimes radar to spot obstacles, determine what they are, and then decide what the vehicles should do. But Carnegie Mellon's Rajkumar said the company’s radar was plagued by “false positive” signals and would stop cars after determining overpasses were obstacles.

Now Tesla has eliminated radar in favor of cameras and thousands of images that the computer neural network uses to determine if there are objects in the way. The system, he said, does a very good job on most objects that would be seen in the real world. But it has had trouble with parked emergency vehicles and perpendicular trucks in its path.

“It can only find patterns that it has been quote-unquote trained on,” Rajkumar said. “Clearly the inputs that the neural network was trained on just do not contain enough images. They’re only as good as the inputs and training. Almost by definition, the training will never be good enough.”

Tesla also is allowing selected owners to test what it calls a “full self-driving” system. Rajkumar said that should be investigated as well.

Comments / 1

ABC News

ABC News

374K+
Followers
96K+
Post
188M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Michigan State
State
Arizona State
State
California State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Florida State
State
Indiana State
State
Connecticut State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tesla Autopilot#Tesla Cars#Tesla Owners#Nhtsa#Center For Auto Safety#Tesla Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NTSB
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
TrafficPosted by
Best Life

This Is the Deadliest Car in the U.S., According to Data

Each year, more than 33,000 people in the U.S. die in a car accident, according to data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's (NHTSA) Fatality Analysis Reporting System. In fact, car crashes are a leading cause of death in the country for people aged 1 to 54, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says. It's clear that no matter what kind of car you drive, it's important to stay alert behind the wheel, whether you're just running a quick errand or going on a long road trip. But research does show that there are certain cars that tend to be involved in more deadly crashes than others.
CarsCNN

Tesla is under investigation because its cars keep hitting emergency vehicles

New York CNN Business — Federal safety regulators are investigating at least 11 accidents involving Tesla cars using Autopilot or other self-driving features that crashed into emergency vehicles when coming upon the scene of an earlier crash. The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration said seven of these accidents resulted 17...
CarsNewsTimes

A drunken man tests his Tesla's autopilot: VIDEO

A person captured on video how a 24-year-old man fell asleep while driving on a highway in Norway . The car was a Tesla Model S , which fortunately has its own autopilot system , which was able to detect in time that the person at the wheel was not controlling it and stopped.
CarsThe Guardian

Tesla’s Autopilot faces US investigation after crashes with emergency vehicles

The US government has opened a formal investigation into Tesla’s driver-assistance system known as Autopilot after a series of collisions with parked emergency vehicles. The investigation covers 765,000 vehicles, almost everything that Tesla has sold in the US since the start of the 2014 model year. Of the crashes identified by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) as part of the investigation, 17 people were injured and one was killed.
CarsEntrepreneur

Investigators Announce Probe Into Tesla Autopilot Crashes That Resulted in 17 Injuries and 1 Death

American auto safety regulators opened a formal safety probe into Tesla’s Autopilot program on Friday following a number of crashes that involved emergency vehicles. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) announced the probe Monday, pointing out that since January 2018, it found 11 crashes in which Tesla vehicles “encountered first responder scenes and subsequently struck one or more vehicles involved with those scenes." In those, it said, there were 17 injuries and one death.
Carsmarketresearchtelecast.com

Tesla’s “autopilot” is re-examined after accidents

The US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is again tackling Tesla’s “Autopilot” driver assistance system. She refers to eleven incidents between January 2018 and July 2021 in which Tesla models ran into emergency vehicles parked on the roadside. According to the NHTSA, there were 17 injuries and one death.
Norwalk, CTNew Haven Register

Norwalk crash in 2019 one of 11 that prompted investigation into Tesla autopilot feature

NORWALK — A Norwalk crash in 2019 is one of 11 accidents prompting an investigation into the safety of Tesla’s autopilot system. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened the investigation Friday, but is looking at incidents as far as 2018. In each of the 11 crashes, the Tesla cars had either autopilot or traffic aware cruise control engaged, according to the NHTSA.
Politicsarcamax.com

Senators urge FTC to investigate Tesla 'Autopilot' marketing

WASHINGTON — A pair of Democratic senators on Wednesday urged the Federal Trade Commission to investigate how auto manufacturer Tesla is marketing its self-driving features to customers. The letter, sent to FTC Chair Lina Khan, comes in the wake of an announcement Monday by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration...
CarsNewsbug.info

Tesla probe ushers in get-tough era at auto-safety watchdog

WASHINGTON — The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s investigation into a possible defect involving Tesla Inc.’s Autopilot signals a more activist approach by the Biden administration to regulating technology that’s crucial to the auto industry’s future. NHTSA, which announced the Tesla examination Monday, opened 26 probes into various auto-safety issues...
Congress & Courtswincountry.com

U.S. senators urge FTC to probe Tesla over self-driving claims

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) – Two U.S. senators on Wednesday pressed the Federal Trade Commission to probe Tesla, saying the company has misled consumers and endangered the public by marketing its driving automation systems as fully self-driving. “Tesla and (CEO) Mr. (Elon) Musk’s repeated overstatements of their vehicle’s capabilities…put Tesla drivers...
Carschemindnews.com

Tesla Autopilot: The United States launches an official probe into self-driving technology

Following 11 Tesla crashes involving emergency vehicles in 2018, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) announced that it was taking action. The Tesla vehicles “crash directly into the vehicles of first responders” in certain cases, according to the report. Approximately 765,000 Tesla automobiles have been produced since 2014. The...
CarsStreetsblog Capitol Hill

Federal Investigation into Tesla Autopilot Defects Could Pull 765k Cars From U.S. Roads

A new federal investigation that claims Tesla’s driver assistance technology is dangerously defective could result in the removal of hundreds of thousands of their cars from U.S. roads — and some advocates are wondering whether there might be even more regulation for Elon Musk’s brainchild on the horizon, if not the autonomous vehicle industry at large.
Trafficamericanmilitarynews.com

National Highway Traffic Safety Administration launches investigation into Tesla Autopilot over emergency responder crashes

U.S. auto-safety regulators have launched an investigation into Tesla’s partially self-driving car system after nearly a dozen reports of the company’s vehicles crashing into cars at the scenes of incidents involving emergency responders. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on Friday opened the probe into Tesla’s Autopilot, which automatically steers,...
TrafficPosted by
Axios

Why drivers are zoning out behind the wheel

If you haven't bought a new car in a few years, you might be surprised at how many driving tasks are now automated — speed control, braking, lane-keeping and even changing lanes. Why it matters: Carmakers keep adding more automated features in the name of safety. But now authorities want...
PoliticsCNET

Tesla Full Self-Driving system under fire from US senators

Following a newly opened investigation into Tesla's Autopilot system at the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the automaker's Full Self-Driving beta is now under scrutiny. Sens. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut and Ed Markey of Massachusetts called on the Federal Trade Commission to open an investigation into Tesla's "deceptive marketing" surrounding FSD.

Comments / 1

Community Policy