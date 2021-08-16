Cancel
UK charts: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has climbed back to No.1 this week

By Sickr
My Nintendo News
 5 days ago

The latest UK physical video games charts are now in and it’s a surprising title at No.1. This week Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, which launched back in 2017, is this week’s No.1 video game and has seen a 6 percent sales increase week-on-week. This week sees six Nintendo Switch games in the top ten with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Minecraft Switch, Olympic Games Tokyo 2020: The Official Video Game and Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Here’s the GfK top ten for the week ending 14th August, 2021:

