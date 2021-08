US special operations forces have arrived in the east of the DR Congo to help in the fight against a feared jihadist militia enjoying "sanctuary" in the region's nature parks, US and Congolese sources said Wednesday. It said the force was part of a "global coalition" against IS. Meanwhile the Congolese army said Wednesday that it had seized back "the last bastions" of a rebel coalition in the Hauts Plateaux region, in the east of the country, after a week of fighting.