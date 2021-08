One of the best things about being a reporter for this newspaper is how much I have learned in the process of interviewing the amazing people in our community. Whether it’s a new task, new information, new insights on old ways or even traits I didn’t realize I had within myself, it’s just plain fun. There have been times when I’ve felt my brain kick in on all cylinders, absorbing all this wonderful knowledge and expanding to creatively use the information in ways I had not thought about before.