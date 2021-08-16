Moore Colson Partner Steven Murphy Appointed to Board of Directors for the Georgia Motor Trucking Association
Moore Colson, an award-winning accounting, consulting and advisory firm in Atlanta, announced partner Steven Murphy, CPA, has joined the board of directors for the Georgia Motor Trucking Association (GMTA). Since 1933, GMTA has served as the voice of the trucking industry in the state and represents for-hire carriers, private carriers and affiliate members. Besides supporting advocacy efforts, members have access to networking opportunities and educational training, among many other benefits.metroatlantaceo.com
