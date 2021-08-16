Cancel
Atlanta, GA

Moore Colson Partner Steven Murphy Appointed to Board of Directors for the Georgia Motor Trucking Association

Moore Colson, an award-winning accounting, consulting and advisory firm in Atlanta, announced partner Steven Murphy, CPA, has joined the board of directors for the Georgia Motor Trucking Association (GMTA). Since 1933, GMTA has served as the voice of the trucking industry in the state and represents for-hire carriers, private carriers and affiliate members. Besides supporting advocacy efforts, members have access to networking opportunities and educational training, among many other benefits.

PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. activates commercial planes to aid evacuees after Afghanistan

WASHINGTON, Aug 22 (Reuters) - The United States will use 18 commercial aircraft to help transport people who have been evacuated from Afghanistan, moving them from temporary locations after they have landed from Kabul, the Pentagon said on Sunday. The move highlights the difficulty Washington is having in carrying out...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Associated Press

In Kabul, a fearful wait for US to deliver on evacuation vow

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Tens of thousands of people in Afghanistan waited nervously on Saturday to see whether the United States would deliver on President Joe Biden’s new pledge to evacuate all Americans and all Afghans who aided the war effort. Meanwhile, the Taliban leader arrived in Kabul for talks with the group’s leadership on forming a new government.
Middle EastPosted by
Fox News

Taliban allegedly sets woman on fire for 'bad cooking'

Taliban fighters allegedly set a woman on fire for "bad cooking," as other women in Afghanistan go into hiding and reportedly being forced into sex slavery. "They are forcing people to give them food and cook them food. A woman was put on fire because she was accused of bad cooking for Taliban fighters," activist and former Afghan judge Najla Ayoubi told Sky News.

