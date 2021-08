Editor's Note: The following article is a collaborative effort between the Iberia Chamber of Commerce's Positively Iberia and the Daily Iberian. To commemorate August as Black Business month, Positively Iberia Program Manager Marti Harrell and the Daily Iberian's Ellen Fucich conducted an interview with three local African-American business owners: Arielle Collins Boswell, owner and pharmacist at Village Pharmacy in Loreauville; Terrence Etienne, owner of Fit and Fresh meals in New Iberia; and Ronald Mitchell of Mitchell Tax and Credit Repair of Jearerette. Positively Iberia airs on KANE-AM and FM every Thursday during Teche Matters at 10 a.m. Look for the frequent collaboration between Positively Iberia and the Daily Iberian to continue in September.