Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Dementia Spotlight Foundation presents 9th Annual Alzheimer’s Music Fest, Aug. 28 at The Tabernacle

metroatlantaceo.com
 6 days ago

Dementia Spotlight Foundation (DSF) encourages the local community and its supporters to help make a difference in the lives of individuals living with dementia-related disorders by singing and dancing the night away at the 9th Annual Alzheimer’s Music Fest. Beginning at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 28 at The Tabernacle, the rich and storied concert venue will welcome guests for a multi-hour event on two stages featuring performances from 10 iconic homegrown bands, including headliners Cracker, Arrested Development and Drivin N’ Cryin, along with artists such as Gurufish and Zangaro. The event will be jam-packed with legendary live music, food and drinks and hosted by media personality Mara Davis.

metroatlantaceo.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Music#Alzheimer#Dsf#Cdc#Tabernacleatl Com Faq
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Belle Plaine, MNbelleplaineherald.com

Fifth Annual Walk for Dementia

More than 50 people participated in the fifth annual "Stepping Forward For Dementia" walk at The Lutheran Home Association Belle Plaine campus on Saturday, August 7. The rainy weather didn’t stop walkers from completing their two-mile route around the campus in honor of loved ones with memory loss. Participants wore...
Festivalphillyfunguide.com

Canna Music Fest

One Art Center is a 501(c)3 organization aiming to provide an inspirational space and programming which embraces and embodies positive values through the arts, education, cultural, and community engagement. Its programs facilitate holistic healing, foster environmental sustainability, and promote collective growth and unity within the community. "We Love Flowers, We...
Visual Arttmj4.com

Fourth Annual Art & Chalk Fest!

Many people spent their childhood filling up their sidewalks with chalk art! Now, you can watch real-life chalk artists create masterpieces right before your eyes. Ally Wilber and Jennifer Turner from Museum of Wisconsin Art join us today to discuss a free two-day live arts festival perfect for the whole family! There will be fine art demos, live music, food trucks, a beer garden and more!
Lenawee County, MIDaily Telegram

Tecumseh Center for the Arts to host Music Fest Aug. 21

A lineup of local musicians, singers and bands will be on hand for the Tecumseh Center for the Arts' first Music Fest Aug. 21. The outdoor concert will run from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tickets are $10 and upon arrival to the parking lot, patrons will receive a wristband to wear as they come and go throughout the day.
FestivalAPG of Wisconsin

Annual Northwoods Music-Art Fest returns Saturday at Boulder Lodge

Boulder Lodge will hold its ninth annual Northwoods Music and Art Festival from noon to 10 p.m. on the shores of Ghost Lake Saturday, Aug. 21. Although last year’s festival was canceled due to COVID-19, this year’s event is expected to draw record crowds of 250 to 300 people, with at least 17 area artists and crafters expected to show their works. Many forms of original art and crafts will be featured, including jewelry, purse bags, dream catchers, soaps, CBD oils, woodcrafts and knives. Jo Yanish, Jason Rabuck and Ken Woodie are a few of the crafters and artists who will be at their booths with jewelry, leatherworks and woodcrafts.
Chicago, ILAustin Weekly News

New Galewood community organization to host music fest Aug. 21

The recently formed Galewood Neighbors Inc. community organization will be holding a Galewoodstock free music festival at Sayre Language Academy elementary school, 1850 N. Newland Ave., on Aug. 21, from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. The festival will feature local musical acts, informational booths from local organizations and a COVID-19...
Arizona StateSignalsAZ

9th Annual HOPE FEST Arizona – Festival with a Purpose!

Hope Fest Arizona has become a household name and Northern Arizona’s premier community outreach Festival. 2021 is the Festival’s 9th year! HOPE FEST takes place on Saturday, September 11! The beautiful Yavapai County Courthouse Plaza will once again come alive as guests enjoy national and Arizona recording artists, guest speakers, a multitude of vendors and services, a Car & Bike Show, and a FREE Family Fun Zone geared for all ages. Most importantly, we will again reach out to our community with the” HOPE Serves Family Resource Fair” to impact the immediate needs of our: Veterans, Active Military, First Responders, their Families, and the most Vulnerable of Yavapai County.
Advocacyjazztimes.com

Jazz Foundation’s “Spotlight Jazz” Event Streams for One Day Only

On June 27 at the new City Winery on the Hudson River in Manhattan—just above Little Island, billionaire Barry Diller’s whimsical recent addition to the New York riverscape—the Jazz Foundation of America (JFA) held its first live in-person event in 16 months: “Spotlight Jazz,” a benefit concert for the JFA’s COVID-19 Musicians’ Emergency Fund. The audience was limited in adherence to strict COVID protocols, but the crowd’s enthusiasm and excitement at being in a real venue watching live music again more than made up for the smaller numbers. (I can attest to that personally as I was there; it was also my first time at a live in-person music event in 16 months.)
Colorado Springs, COFOX21News.com

10th Annual Doherty Never Alone Foundation 5K coming Aug. 14

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.–The Doherty High School Athletic Department is hosting its 10th annual Doherty Never Alone Foundation 5K benefit run with a high school cross country scrimmage of 16 local teams on Saturday, Aug. 14. at Monument Valley Park North. The scrimmage will begin at 7:30 a.m. with the charity...
Michigan City, INpanoramanow.com

Save The Dunes Presents Monarch Music Fest

Save the Dunes celebrates the journey and migration Monarch Butterfly with food and music on Saturday, September 12th at Michigan City’s Brewery Lodge and Supper Club. “The Monarch butterfly is just one of many pollinators responsible for the incredible plant-life that we find in the Indiana dunes,” says Natalie Johnson, executive director for Save the Dunes. “As we celebrate their migration to Mexico this fall, we’re raising funds to see that more of their habitat is protected across the region. We hope that you will join us for good music, food, and friendship – but more importantly – we hope that you will join us to raise more awareness for this incredible species.”
Savannah, GAsavannahbusinessjournal.com

Aug. 18 - Friends of Statts to hold 12th Annual Statts Fest on Oct. 10 at Starland Yard

August 18, 2021 - Friends of Jason Statts have planned a benefit to help subsidize the medical assistance that Statts, a quadriplegic as a result of violent crime, requires. Jason Statts, Savannah resident and SCAD graduate, was seriously wounded when an armed robber shot him near his Ardsley Park home in 2008. Statts remains a quadriplegic as a result of his injuries and on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, his friends will host the 12th Annual Friends of Statts fundraiser at Starland Yard. All proceeds from the event benefit Statts, who is unable to move except for limited use of his arms and hands.
Berks County, PAWFMZ-TV Online

Smaller venues take the spotlight for Berks Jazz Fest

Live sound in a circle surrounded by fans. For the Hot Club of Reading - after a big opening at the DoubleTree and Santander Performing Arts Center - it’s a great way to end the first week of Jazz Fest 2021. “People are embracing live music the numbers have been...
Bedford, NHSFGate

Kids on the Move at 9th Annual Friends of Aine Kid's Try-athlon

BEDFORD, N.H. (PRWEB) August 19, 2021. Friends of Aine, a nonprofit organization providing bereavement support services to grieving children, teens and families, held its 9th annual Kid’s Try-athlon on Sunday, August 15 at the Bedford Town Pool and High School. More than 275 children of all athletic abilities participated in the swimming, biking, and running event.
Public HealthKIMT

The ongoing pandemic has halted these concerts and festivals

Just when we thought live music was coming back, there's been a pause. With the Delta variant stretching the pandemic out even further around the world, concert tours and festivals have once again been postponed or canceled -- the latest being the planned world tour of K-pop superstar group, BTS.

Comments / 0

Community Policy