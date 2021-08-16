Dementia Spotlight Foundation presents 9th Annual Alzheimer’s Music Fest, Aug. 28 at The Tabernacle
Dementia Spotlight Foundation (DSF) encourages the local community and its supporters to help make a difference in the lives of individuals living with dementia-related disorders by singing and dancing the night away at the 9th Annual Alzheimer’s Music Fest. Beginning at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 28 at The Tabernacle, the rich and storied concert venue will welcome guests for a multi-hour event on two stages featuring performances from 10 iconic homegrown bands, including headliners Cracker, Arrested Development and Drivin N’ Cryin, along with artists such as Gurufish and Zangaro. The event will be jam-packed with legendary live music, food and drinks and hosted by media personality Mara Davis.metroatlantaceo.com
