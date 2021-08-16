Dementia Spotlight Foundation presents 9th Annual Alzheimer’s Music Fest, Aug. 28 at The Tabernacle

Save the Dunes celebrates the journey and migration Monarch Butterfly with food and music on Saturday, September 12th at Michigan City’s Brewery Lodge and Supper Club. “The Monarch butterfly is just one of many pollinators responsible for the incredible plant-life that we find in the Indiana dunes,” says Natalie Johnson, executive director for Save the Dunes. “As we celebrate their migration to Mexico this fall, we’re raising funds to see that more of their habitat is protected across the region. We hope that you will join us for good music, food, and friendship – but more importantly – we hope that you will join us to raise more awareness for this incredible species.”