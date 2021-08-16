Cancel
Personal Finance

Why You Didn’t Get Your August Child Tax Credit Payment

By Ryan "Brain" Brainard
KOEL 950 AM
 5 days ago
Like millions of other American families, back on July 15th, I saw the first Child Tax Credit payment direct deposit into my bank account. It was the first installment of the expanded Child Tax Credit, and one was scheduled to deposit into the bank every month through December. Payment number two was set for August 13th, last Friday. Perhaps you got your payment on time. But other families, like mine, are still waiting. Here is why.

Waterloo, IA
KOEL 950 AM has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Waterloo, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

