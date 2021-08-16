Cancel
Kennesaw, GA

Donor Establishes Endowment to Support Kennesaw State Competition Teams, Honors Students

metroatlantaceo.com
 6 days ago

Longtime Technical Manager Jim J. Hills has always been a firm believer that competition breeds ingenuity. While studying at the former Southern Technical Institute, now Kennesaw State University, he regularly competed in the college’s famed bathtub races, where he honed his engineering skills building motorized tubs he then raced against his classmates. Now, he and his wife Wanda aim to inspire the next generation of engineers through a $1 million endowment, the largest single gift in the history of KSU’s Southern Polytechnic College of Engineering and Engineering Technology (SPCEET), providing support for KSU competition teams and scholarships for engineering students in the University’s Keeping Sights Upward (KSU) Journey Honors College.

