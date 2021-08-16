Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

NNU agrees to provide education to Mexican nationals

By Sharon Fisher
idahobusinessreview.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorthwest Nazarene University (NNU) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Mexican Consulate to create a partnership to increase access to educational opportunities, resources and services to Mexican nationals in the region. “They came to us and asked if we would be interested in partnering with them to put together a program to provide Mexican nationals with the ...

idahobusinessreview.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Mexican#Consulate#Nnu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
Related
Tulsa, OKTulsa World

Spartan College and Cherokee Nation agree to educational partnership

Spartan College of Aeronautics and Technology and the Cherokee Nation have announced a formal educational partnership. The agreement was signed Thursday — National Aviation Day — in Tahlequah, capital of the Cherokee Nation. The Cherokee Nation said education and career opportunities for tribal citizens remain a strategic priority, adding that...
Collegeshottytoddy.com

National Science Foundation Funding Provides New Imaging Microscope for UM Research

A powerful new imaging instrument arriving soon on the University of Mississippi campus promises to open novel worlds of research exploration. Through a National Science Foundation grant, the university is acquiring an advanced Fourier transform infrared, or FTIR, imaging microscope, a device that can chemically analyze, identify and measure tiny samples, such as particles, fibers and forensic traces.
Fairfax, VAgmu.edu

The Secret’s Out: Mason provides unique educational locations and settings

George Mason University is known for meeting students where they are. That includes our flagship Fairfax Campus, where the new Horizon Hall defines the center of academic life. Five miles from Washington, D.C., the Arlington Campus houses our programs in law, government and policy, conflict resolution, arts management and business,...
Educationq13fox.com

National Education Association supports vaccine mandates, COVID-19 testing

Fake vaccine cards on the rise: What you need to know. As employers across the United States debate vaccine requirements, the nation’s largest teachers’ union is weighing in. The National Education Association (NEA) issued a statement on Thursday backing the use of FDA-authorized vaccines for all public school educators. The...
Long Beach, CALong Beach Press-Telegram

St. Anthony High educator awarded by national education society

A St. Anthony High School educator was recently recognized by the National Society of High School Scholars for outstanding dedication and commitment to excellence in the profession. For his longstanding work, Joseph Edwin Banfield, Jr. was selected as a Claes Nobel Educator of Distinction. The National Society of High School...
Health Servicesaustinnews.net

Empower Clinics Provides Corporate Update On National Clinic Expansion

Strong 2021 Fiscal Performance Supporting Robust Clinic, Testing Expansion and Acquisition Efforts. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2021 / EMPOWER CLINICS INC. (CSE:CBDT)(Frankfurt:8EC)(OTCQB:EPWCF) ('Empower' or the 'Company') an integrated healthcare company - serving patients through medical centers, telemedicine platforms and a high complexity medical diagnostics laboratory processing thousands of COVID-19 specimens - is pleased to provide the following corporate update on our national clinic expansion strategy and overview of other corporate endeavors.
Eureka, CAPosted by
KIEM-TV Redwood News

Nation’s Finest is providing services for those impacted by Wildfires

EUREKA, Calif. (KIEM)- With wildfires at an all-time high in California and families sometimes losing their homes, an organization is lending a helping hand to those affected by natural disasters. The organization is called “Nations Finest,” and it’s funded by the state of California and FEMA.  It provides non-clinical crisis counseling services to anyone that has […] The post Nation’s Finest is providing services for those impacted by Wildfires appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
Dodge City, KSDodge City Daily Globe

Education partnership to provide for remote learning

As educators seek more creative ways to support students’ learning, a key resource for schools is the local public library. Now, Dodge City Public Library and Dodge City Public Schools have formed an innovative new partnership to increase students’ access to ebooks and digital audiobooks by combining the library’s and school’s digital reading resources in one app.
madison

Feds provide $50 million in grants for child care providers and education-based nonprofits

About $50 million in grants funded through the most recent COVID-19 federal relief package will be given to child care providers and education-based nonprofits, Gov. Tony Evers' office announced Thursday. The funds are aimed at increasing enrollment capacity, providing additional learning opportunities and boosting mental health support for school-age children...
Upper Providence Township, PAsanatogapost.com

Upper Providence Wins Watershed Education Grant

UPPER PROVIDENCE PA – A watershed education program being offered by Upper Providence has won financial support from Pennsylvania American Water, the Mechanicsburg-headquartered utility that supplies water services to some township residents. Pennsylvania American’s $2,820 grant to the township is one of 12, with a combined total of more than...
Politicswiartonecho.com

Saugeen Ojibway Nation provides community engagement update on NWMO Project

On Thursday evening, April Root-Thompson from the Saugeen Ojibway Nation (SON) Environment Office provided an update to the Community Liaison Committee (CLC) and interested community members in South Bruce. Story continues below. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. Root-Thompson’s presentation provided insight into...
Godfrey, ILTelegraph

Our Education: LCCC's Blockton wins national service award

GODFREY — Alexandra Blockton, a student of Lewis and Clark Community College in Godfrey, has been nationally recognized for her outstanding leadership through service. Blockton, 33, was selected from thousands of members across the country to receive one of four awards given out by YouthBuild USA and AmeriCorps for their annual Spirit of Service Awards.
EducationInside Higher Ed

Providing Flexible Learning Models in Higher Education: a Collection

Inside Higher Ed today publishes "Flexible Learning Models in Higher Education, a new collection of articles and essays. The free booklet can be downloaded here. On Wednesday, Sept. 8, at 2 p.m., Inside Higher Ed's editors will discuss the themes of the booklet during a free webcast. Please register for the virtual event here.
Boise, IDidahobusinessreview.com

Gov. Little talks business concerns, strengths at BMC address

Gov. Brad Little affirmed the strength of the Idaho economy while addressing the business community Monday, and recognized the need for continued investment throughout the state. The Aug. 16 address, presented by the Boise Metro Chamber of Commerce, touched on the challenges and successes that the business community has faced as a result of the pandemic. In his remarks, Little reasserted his administration’s commitment to the private sector, maintaining that future investment and ...
EducationTennessee Tribune

Becky Pringle, President of the National Education Association

Becky Pringle is president of the National Education Association, the nation’s largest labor union. Becky is a middle school science teacher with 31 years of classroom experience and has distinguished herself as a fierce social justice warrior and defender of educator rights. NEA President Becky Pringle is a fierce social...
Charitiesidahobusinessreview.com

ICF CEO Karen Bilowith accepts new position

Idaho Community Foundation (ICF) President and CEO Karen Bilowith has announced she will leave Idaho to become president of The Erie Community Foundation in Pennsylvania beginning Oct. 1. Bilowith joined ICF in 2016. ICF credits Bilowith’s leadership to strengthening its statewide impact by focusing its grantmaking on community-identified needs; establishing regional councils comprised of volunteers throughout Idaho and leading the COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund for Idaho in partnership with the United Way of Treasure Valley and Idaho Nonprofit Center. Bilowith has served on the boards of Philanthropy Northwest, the Idaho Nonprofit Center, Bogus Basin Recreational Association, the International Women’s Forum Idaho Chapter and is a member of the Idaho Women’s Charitable Foundation, according to a recent announcement. In 2020, she was recognized as a CEO of Influence by the Idaho Business Review. Bilowith praised Idaho as a wonderful community, and her previous position with ICF as one of joy and satisfaction. ICF stated a national search for Bilowith’s replacement will be conducted.

Comments / 0

Community Policy