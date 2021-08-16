Cancel
Georgia Tech Announces New Vice President for Student Engagement and Well-Being

metroatlantaceo.com
 6 days ago

Georgia Institute of Technology has selected Luoluo Hong as the new vice president for Student Engagement and Well-Being after a nationwide search. Under Hong’s leadership, the newly created unit will integrate the divisions of Student Life and Campus Services, and bring together key nonacademic aspects of the Institute that impact the student experience. The new reporting structure will help foster a shared vision of creating a holistic and progressive approach to student success.

