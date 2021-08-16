Georgia Tech Announces New Vice President for Student Engagement and Well-Being

AVC recently welcomed Isabelle Saber as the new Vice President of Academic Affairs. After emigrating to the US with her family, Saber began her studies at Glendale Community College where she remained for 26 years in the consecutive roles of student, tutor, supplemental instruction leader, classified staff, adjunct instructor, and full-time faculty. Saber subsequently transitioned to administrative roles in other districts where she served in the capacities of instructional dean and vice president of academic affairs. She is passionate about the role of the community college in higher education and its unparalleled potential in improving lives and providing access to all. Saber is excited to join the AVC team and looks forward to collaborating with all groups on campus, and within the community, to facilitate student success and support AVC’s continued role as the region's engine of economic advancement. Welcome Isabelle Saber!