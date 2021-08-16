Georgia Power Employees from the Customer Care Center in Henry County donate over 100 Bookbags, Classroom Supplies to Local Schools
Georgia Power employees from the Customer Care Center in Henry County are continuing to serve their local schools as a new academic year begins. Recently, members of the Citizens of Georgia Power employee volunteer chapter held a “Back 2 School” drive and collected more than 100 backpacks, as well as $400 in supplies to support students in the community.metroatlantaceo.com
