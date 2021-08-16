Cancel
Henry County, GA

Georgia Power Employees from the Customer Care Center in Henry County donate over 100 Bookbags, Classroom Supplies to Local Schools

 6 days ago

Georgia Power employees from the Customer Care Center in Henry County are continuing to serve their local schools as a new academic year begins. Recently, members of the Citizens of Georgia Power employee volunteer chapter held a “Back 2 School” drive and collected more than 100 backpacks, as well as $400 in supplies to support students in the community.

