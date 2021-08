Coach Mike Krzyzewski met virtually with the press before the start of his annual K Academy, and the DBR Podcast was there to capture it all on Episode 334! Coach K jumped on to discuss his summer and some of the ups and downs of his final summer as Duke’s head coach. We discuss some of his best and most intriguing answers from the media, from how he’s been able to bond with his team to personal loss his family experienced over the summer. More importantly, you can tell that K is ready to take on his final season and has been investing most of his time into this team.