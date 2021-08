Up until the release of his freshman album, fans only knew Portland-based indie-pop artist Sven Gamsky through sporadic singles and the quirky art that decorates them. Since making a name for himself in 2017 with popular singles “Cooks” and “Goodie Bag,” Gamsky, now known as Still Woozy, has crafted a dedicated and patient fanbase. Released Aug. 13, If This Isn’t Nice, I Don’t Know What Is triumphs an anticipated gift to loyal fans and an open-armed welcome to potential new ones.