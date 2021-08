A recent price rally in the market of Polygon's native MATIC token pushed its prices above $1.56 for the first time in more than two months. The MATIC/USDT exchange rate rose 20.65% in just two days to reclaim its June 17 high. Traders raised their bids for the pair after Polygon announced that it would create a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) for its community members while focusing specifically on the booming decentralized finance (DeFi) space.