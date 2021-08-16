Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Decades ago, topping off was publicized as bad for environment, etc.

By WestyHokie Joined:
sportswar.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI haven’t done that since the early 90s. Cars then probably didn’t have those systems. You found a new reason! Sounds like it was not a gas, gas, gas.

virginiatech.sportswar.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
North Dakota Stateoutdoorchannelplus.com

Lessons Learned: A Decade of Public-Land Whitetails

After 10 years of grinding it out on public land, the experiences — and 20 filled buck tags — make it worth every second. With nothing to lose, I tucked myself next to the base of a huge cottonwood tree and ranged a sagging, barbed-wire gate. A pounded deer trail perfectly bisected the lowest droop in the gate’s top strand. Over the past few days, I’d watched several deer use this crossing during my morning and evening glassing sessions.
Technologyarxiv.org

Memory-based Semantic Segmentation for Off-road Unstructured Natural Environments

With the availability of many datasets tailored for autonomous driving in real-world urban scenes, semantic segmentation for urban driving scenes achieves significant progress. However, semantic segmentation for off-road, unstructured environments is not widely studied. Directly applying existing segmentation networks often results in performance degradation as they cannot overcome intrinsic problems in such environments, such as illumination changes. In this paper, a built-in memory module for semantic segmentation is proposed to overcome these problems. The memory module stores significant representations of training images as memory items. In addition to the encoder embedding like items together, the proposed memory module is specifically designed to cluster together instances of the same class even when there are significant variances in embedded features. Therefore, it makes segmentation networks better deal with unexpected illumination changes. A triplet loss is used in training to minimize redundancy in storing discriminative representations of the memory module. The proposed memory module is general so that it can be adopted in a variety of networks. We conduct experiments on the Robot Unstructured Ground Driving (RUGD) dataset and RELLIS dataset, which are collected from off-road, unstructured natural environments. Experimental results show that the proposed memory module improves the performance of existing segmentation networks and contributes to capturing unclear objects over various off-road, unstructured natural scenes with equivalent computational cost and network parameters. As the proposed method can be integrated into compact networks, it presents a viable approach for resource-limited small autonomous platforms.
Economysportswar.com

The constant flapping noise would get old fast.

Saw one of these at SandBridge beach last week..nice concept but $250? -- HokieDan95 08/21/2021 1:29PM. Great for one of those days with no wind and biting flies. ** -- IB4TECH 08/21/2021 4:51PM. I have one. It’s ok. It’s great if you want it in the boat for sand bar...

Comments / 0

Community Policy