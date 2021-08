It's a theme of history, Erikan Obotetukudo said, that when Black people around the world have built economic prosperity, white people have often destroyed it. Her conclusion isn't without evidence. White rioters ransacked the wealthy and vivacious Greenwood community in Tulsa, Oklahoma, also known as Black Wall Street, in 1921. White rioters also attacked Black prosperity in the Wilmington, North Carolina massacre of 1898 and the Atlanta massacre of 1906. That's not to mention the legacy of European colonialism in Africa.