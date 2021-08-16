Utah’s New State Epidemiologist Takes On Key Role As COVID-19 Cases Surge

Utah’s new State Epidemiologist assumed her position just as the Delta variant led to a spike in COVID-19 cases in Utah. Dr. Leisha Nolen started July 6 and was immediately immersed in that reality. Nolen is no stranger to deadly viruses though. She worked in West Africa during the 2014 Ebola outbreak and was a first responder when COVID-19 was initially identified at a nursing home in Seattle. Most recently, she was at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Juneau, Alaska.