Ellwood City, PA

Ellwood City Public Library Activities For Week Of August 16th

By Press Releases
ellwoodcity.org
 6 days ago

The Ellwood City Area Public Library offers a variety of weekly activities. Information is available by calling the library at 724-758-6458. The Library has partnered with Seneca Library District, Oil Creek Library District, Erie County Public Library and Crawford County Federated Library System for e-books. You can now use the Overdrive or Libby App. to borrow books from the above Libraries. Please call the library with any questions.

