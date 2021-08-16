Cradle Of Filth's Dani Filth hints at collaboration with Ed Sheeran

If you’ve been holding out for –, it’s not your time. Ed Sheeran announced a new album called =, or “equals,” on Instagram Live, out October 29. The album seemingly completes the string of math-related titles he began ten years ago with + and followed with x and ÷, the last of which he released in 2017. “= (Equals) is a really personal record and one that means a lot to me,” Sheeran said in a statement. “My life changed greatly over the past few years — I got married, became a father, experienced loss, and I reflect on these topics over the course of the album. I see it as my coming-of-age record, and I can’t wait to share this next chapter with you.” The album is set to feature his recent electro-pop single “Bad Habits” along with 13 additional tracks. And another of those, “Visiting Hours,” is also out now with Sheeran’s announcement. The spare song, which Sheeran performs accompanied by a choir in a church in a new video, was inspired by the death of his friend Michael Gudinski; Sheeran debuted the song in March at a tribute concert for Gudinski.