Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Cradle Of Filth's Dani Filth hints at collaboration with Ed Sheeran

By Metal Hammer
loudersound.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn some of the strangest news you’re likely to hear today, Cradle Of Filth mainman Dani Filth has revealed that he’s been emailing pop singer Ed Sheeran, hinting at a future collaboration between the unlikely pair. Filth’s revelation comes after Sheeran recently revealed that he was a Cradle Of Filth...

www.loudersound.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ed Sheeran
Person
Dani Filth
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cradle Of Filth#Sun#Children Of The Beast#Live Nation#Venue Presale#Bst
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Musicb975.com

Ed Sheeran now discussing collaboration with legendary death metal musician

A while back, Ed Sheeran was quoted as saying that, as a kid, he was a huge death metal fan, and specifically mentioned the British band Cradle of Filth as one of his favorites. He also said he wouldn’t be opposed to recording something in that genre. At the time, Dani Filth, the lead singer of Cradle of Filth, wrote, “I’ll be believe it when I see it.” Well, believe it — because now, he’s seen it.
Celebritieszapgossip.com

Ed Sheeran was told to ‘get a real job’

Ed Sheeran was told to forget his musical dreams and get a “real job”. The ‘Bad Habits’ singer believes young people should be encouraged to be “creative” and not just be forced to focused on academics and urged kids to follow path they love, just as he did. He told...
MusicReporter

Ed Sheeran designs new album cover

Ed Sheeran has painted his new album cover. The 30-year-old singer is preparing to release his upcoming fifth studio album and he revealed he has also designed the artwork for the project. According to The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column, Ed told a Hong Kong radio station: “I am actually painting...
RelationshipsBlack Hills Pioneer

Baby chat banned on Ed Sheeran's date nights with wife

Ed Sheeran and his wife have a date night every week during which they are not allowed to speak about their baby. The 'Bad Habits' hitmaker and his wife Cherry welcomed their first child Lyra Antarctica into the world in August 2020 and due to the pressures of parenthood they have made a pact that they go out one night every week to just spend time with another and not talk about their 12-month-old tot.
Musicenergy941.com

Ed Sheeran Delved Deep Into Friendship With Eminem

Ed Sheeran and Eminem have many songs together, and some people would wonder what Ed and Em have in common. Ed recently spoke about the first time being in the studio with Eminem. He said, “And yeah, I arrived at his studio. He has got loads of games consoles there. He loves games. I actually bought him a Nintendo 64 with GoldenEye on it as a gift. Yeah. I just stepped in there.”
Celebritiesofficialcharts.com

Ed Sheeran's Bad Habits flies into seventh week at Number 1 on the Official Singles Chart

Ed Sheeran’s Bad Habits flies into a seventh week at Number 1 on the Official Singles Chart. Leading across both streaming and digital download sales, Bad Habits is Ed’s longest-reigning Number 1 single since 2019 Justin Bieber collaboration I Don’t Care, which spent eight consecutive weeks at the top. See all of Ed Sheeran's chart feats on his Official Chart history here.
Theater & DancePosted by
Rolling Stone

Ed Sheeran Announces Another Impossible-to-Google Album

Ed Sheeran has announced = (pronounced “Equals”), his fifth studio album and the fourth in his symbol series. “= (Equals) is a really personal record and one that means a lot to me,” Sheeran said in a statement. “My life changed greatly over the past few years — I got married, became a father, experienced loss, and I reflect on these topics over the course of the album. I see it as my coming-of-age record, and I can’t wait to share this next chapter with you.” = will be released on October 29th via Atlantic Records and will include Sheeran’s hit single “Bad Habits” as...
MusicantiMUSIC

Cradle Of Filth To Rock Iconic Venue For Halloween

Cradle Of Filth have announced that they will be celebrating Halloween this year by playing a special album release show at the iconic London venue The Roundhouse. The band is releasing the new album, entitled "Existence Is Futile", on October 22nd and will play songs from the record, along with fan favorites during the special show.
MusicBillboard

Ed Sheeran's 'Bad Habits' Holds at No. 1 on U.K. Chart

Ed Sheeran extends his streak atop the Official U.K. Singles Chart into a seventh week with “Bad Habits” (Asylum), while The Weeknd enjoys the highest debut on the fresh frame. “Bad Habits” is the most-streamed and downloaded song during the chart week, to give Sheeran his longest-reigning U.K. No. 1...
MusicBBC

Ed Sheeran's 'Castle on the Hill: Repairs begin on Framlingham Castle

Conservationists have begun high-level repairs on an 800-year-old castle that inspired an Ed Sheeran song. Vegetation needs to be cleared from the walls of Framlingham Castle in Suffolk, while flints will be rebedded and mortar joints refilled. Mary Tudor was proclaimed Queen of England at the castle in 1553 and...
Musicenergy941.com

Ed Sheeran’s New Album Is Due In October

Ed Sheeran has announced = (pronounced “Equals”), his fifth studio album and the fourth in his symbol series. “= (Equals) is a really personal record and one that means a lot to me,” Sheeran said in a statement. “My life changed greatly over the past few years — I got married, became a father, experienced loss, and I reflect on these topics over the course of the album. I see it as my coming-of-age record, and I can’t wait to share this next chapter with you.”
MusicVulture

Ed Sheeran to Complete the Equation With New Album =

If you’ve been holding out for –, it’s not your time. Ed Sheeran announced a new album called =, or “equals,” on Instagram Live, out October 29. The album seemingly completes the string of math-related titles he began ten years ago with + and followed with x and ÷, the last of which he released in 2017. “= (Equals) is a really personal record and one that means a lot to me,” Sheeran said in a statement. “My life changed greatly over the past few years — I got married, became a father, experienced loss, and I reflect on these topics over the course of the album. I see it as my coming-of-age record, and I can’t wait to share this next chapter with you.” The album is set to feature his recent electro-pop single “Bad Habits” along with 13 additional tracks. And another of those, “Visiting Hours,” is also out now with Sheeran’s announcement. The spare song, which Sheeran performs accompanied by a choir in a church in a new video, was inspired by the death of his friend Michael Gudinski; Sheeran debuted the song in March at a tribute concert for Gudinski.
NFLComplex

Ed Sheeran Announces Album and Shares New Song “Visiting Hours”

Following the success of his recent single “Bad Habits,” Ed Sheeran has announced he’ll release a new album later this year. Titled = (Equals), similar to how his first three albums were also titled after symbols such as divide and plus, Sheeran’s latest is set to release on Oct. 29 through Atlantic Records. To coincide with the reveal of his album plans, Sheeran has also shared the new track “Visiting Hours” and its accompanying performance video. Prior to the announcement of Equals—cover art embedded above—Sheeran returned with the wild video for his track “Bad Habits.”
MusicPosted by
Indy100

Ed Sheeran announces new album name and fans are all making the same joke

Ed Sheeran has announced his fifth studio album “=” (pronounced equals) on Twitter and fans are hyped for its release on October 29.It marks a return to the spotlight for the “Shape of You” singer who announced a hiatus in August to spend time with his wife of two years, 28, following the end of his record-breaking Divide tour and in that time, the couple had a daughter Lyra Antarctica born last year. In a statement, Sheeran said: “= (Equals) is a really personal record and one that means a lot to me. My life changed greatly over...
Celebritiesmix929.com

Ed Sheeran teases “big news” is coming Thursday

Set your alarms: Ed Sheeran’s got an announcement coming. The singer teased on Instagram that he’ll be revealing “big news” on Thursday. He posted a photo of a butterfly in a cocoon against a red backdrop splattered with black paint, captioning it, “Announcement tomorrow, 2pm U.K. time. Gonna do a livestream on here from then, tune in for the big news.”
MusicElite Daily

Ed Sheeran Finally Revealed The Title & Release Date Of His New Album

Ed Sheeran is gearing up to release new music, and it will be here before you know it. Sheerios were over the moon when the pop star released his single “Bad Habits” on June 25, and he’s got even more bops up his sleeve. The new details of his fifth studio album are slowly but surely emerging, so it’s time to get excited. Here’s what fans should know about Ed Sheeran's Equals.
NFLvermilioncountyfirst.com

Ed Sheeran To Release = On October 29th

Ed Sheeran has announced the details for his latest album, confirmed for release on October 29th. The fourth installment in Sheeran’s symbol album series, = (pronounced Equals) will feature 14 new tracks including the single “Visiting Hours,” released Thursday (Aug. 19th). The singer said in a press release, “= (Equals)...

Comments / 0

Community Policy