Mystery Guilty Gear Character To Be Unveiled Soon For Samurai Shodown

We’ve known for a while that Soulja Boy is a gamer at heart – back in the day he took to his YouTube channel to promote then then-recently-released Braid (including the iconic observation “there ain’t no point to the game”), and more recently he took it upon himself to launch his own consoles, the SouljaGame Console, the SouljaGame Fuze and the SouljaGame Handheld. Now, however, it seems that the rapper has taken a huge step up in the gaming industry, as he claims to have bought the classic gaming company Atari.