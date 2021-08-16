Cancel
Video Games

Mystery Guilty Gear Character To Be Unveiled Soon For Samurai Shodown

By Nathan Ng
cogconnected.com
 6 days ago

Newest Character Added to Samurai Shodown Appears to Be Fan Favorite Guilty Gear Character Baiken. SNK has officially announced that Samurai Shodown’s newest character is a collaboration with Guilty Gear and will be officially announced soon. In their tweet teasing the character, they unveiled a mysterious silhouette of a character from Guilty Gear and announced a trailer release date for the new character: “The SAMURAI SHODOWN Season Pass 3 GUILTY GEAR DLC character silhouette is here! Let’s rock! Tune into tomorrow’s character trailer to find out!”

cogconnected.com

