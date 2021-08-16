Mystery Guilty Gear Character To Be Unveiled Soon For Samurai Shodown
Newest Character Added to Samurai Shodown Appears to Be Fan Favorite Guilty Gear Character Baiken. SNK has officially announced that Samurai Shodown’s newest character is a collaboration with Guilty Gear and will be officially announced soon. In their tweet teasing the character, they unveiled a mysterious silhouette of a character from Guilty Gear and announced a trailer release date for the new character: “The SAMURAI SHODOWN Season Pass 3 GUILTY GEAR DLC character silhouette is here! Let’s rock! Tune into tomorrow’s character trailer to find out!”cogconnected.com
