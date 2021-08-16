Cancel
Battlefield 2042’s Hazard Zone is reportedly inspired by Escape from Tarkov

Battlefield 2042’s new Hazard Zone will be inspired by Battlestate Games’ FPS Escape from Tarkov, a datamine of the game’s private tech playtest has suggested. According to details shared on social media by community dataminer @Temporyal, the mode – which is yet to be officially detailed by DICE – will have players battling AI enemies and fighting to reach extraction points without losing their loot.

