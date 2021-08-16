Battlefield 2042’s Hazard Zone is reportedly inspired by Escape from Tarkov

Battlefield 2042 is reportedly making a gameplay change to be more like Call of Duty: Warzone and Apex Legends. The report comes the way of prominent Battlefield insider, Tom Henderson, and during the middle of the ongoing playtest. In other words, the information appears to be pulled from the playtest, but this isn't specified. Whatever the case, according to Henderson, knife executions are now in third-person rather than first-person. If this sounds new, it's because it is, at least for Battlefield. To this end, Henderson claims the new executions are "similar to Warzone and Apex Legends."