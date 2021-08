Ikea has gotten into the business of selling solar panels before. However, the Swedish furniture giant appears to be upping its game on that front, launching not just in-store solar panel sales in Sweden, but an app that will allow anyone to purchase renewable energy from solar and wind parks. (Folks who buy solar panels from Ikea will be able to sell surplus energy on the same app.) It’s calling the service Strömma (which means "flow" or "currents," in English) and it is launching it first in its home market of Sweden in September.