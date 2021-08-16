MLB DFS Look Ahead: Stacks and Fades for August 16-19

FantraxHQ is the official content sponsor of Fantrax.com, the hottest Fantasy Site of 2019 and 2020. When the Tampa Bay Rays traded Willy Adames to the Milwaukee Brewers nearly three months ago, most of us believed that the player most impacted from a fantasy perspective was not involved in the deal itself. I immediately bumped Wander Franco in my rest of season rankings, without giving a ton of thought to Adames. To be fair, prospects like Franco do not come along every day. And though the Rays did not call Franco up for another month, the fantasy community waited with bated breath. But a funny thing happened on the way to Franco becoming the next great fantasy shortstop. Adames began to realize his potential. Since his first day as a Brewer, Adames has been the 23rd most valuable player in fantasy baseball, per Baseball Monster. Not the 23rd best shortstop or 23rd best hitter. The 23rd best PLAYER. Yes, that Willy Adames. In his case, the change of scenery has quite literally been the catalyst.