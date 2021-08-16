Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Applaud or Fraud? Team Rebuilds Through the NBA Summer League

By Bradlee Kilgore
fantraxhq.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFantraxHQ is the official content sponsor of Fantrax.com, the hottest Fantasy Site of 2019 and 2020. The NBA Draft has come and gone. There were some surprises, snubs, and steals. However, you never really know which teams have made the right choices, until you see these prospects play in real professional action. Now that Vegas Summer League has progressed, let’s start grading some rebuilds!

www.fantraxhq.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arkansas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
James Wiseman
Person
Jalen Green
Person
Spencer Dinwiddie
Person
Allen Iverson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Summer League#Nba Mvp#Nba Draft#Nba History#Fantrax Com#The Nba Draft#Vegas Summer League#Hall Of Famers#Notable Draft Picks#Fg#Turkish League Mvp#Curry Thompson#Moody#G League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
Related
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To The Isaiah Thomas News

After a slew of free-agent additions already this offseason, the Lakers may not be done just yet. According to recent reports from NBA insider Marc Stein, the Los Angeles front office have “weighed the potential signing” of free-agent point guard Isaiah Thomas. Thomas played with the Lakers for 17 games...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

The Perfect USA Team That Would Beat Anyone By Minimum 20 Points

Before the United States lost to France 83-76 on Sunday, the men’s team had not lost an Olympic match since 2004, where the team finished with a bronze medal. Will history repeat itself? That is unknown at the time being, but what we do know is that this USA team is not the best product that could have been put on display.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

The Los Angeles Lakers Are Old But Have The Most Talented Team In The NBA

The Los Angeles Lakers are making all the headlines yet again by completing a blockbuster trade for 9-time All-Star Russell Westbrook. In typical Lakers fashion, they didn't stop there and have added some more big names to the roster. Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard, Malik Monk, and Kendrick Nunn also joined...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

The Miami Heat Potential Starting Lineup: They Can Surprise The East Again

The Miami Heat finally got a blockbuster deal done when they acquired 6-time All-Star and 2019 NBA champion Kyle Lowry to improve their starting lineup. Miami did a fantastic job making the Finals in 2020 but were clearly lacking a third All-Star to pair with Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Los Angeles Lakers Just Signed Another Key Free Agent

The Los Angeles Lakers have already unleashed a slew of offseason moves ahead of the 2021-22 season. And on Tuesday afternoon, the 2020 NBA champs added another free-agent addition to the list. According to ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnaroski, the Lakers have signed former Miami Heat guard Kendrick Nunn to...
NBANBA Analysis Network

This Mavericks-Nets trade is centered on Kristaps Porzingis to Brooklyn

The Brooklyn Nets entered the postseason as the favorites to win an NBA Championship but there were some extreme circumstances. Brooklyn dealt with some injuries and ran into a team that put it all together at the right time. Now, the so-called super team is home and focused on the offseason.
NBANBA Analysis Network

This Heat-Pelicans trade lands Brandon Ingram in Miami

The Miami Heat are a team who could use a big move in the NBA offseason. They have been linked to some big-name players but have not done anything just yet. This could be the offseason that the front office has been waiting for to land a big name, either in a trade or in free agency.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Warriors add Stephen Curry backup with signing of Nets guard

The Golden State Warriors continue to add depth to their roster to ensure Stephen Curry has enough help as they try to return to title contention. The Dubs signed free agent guard Chris Chiozza, formerly of the Brooklyn Nets, to a two-way contract. As Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN noted, Chiozza...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Warriors star Stephen Curry admits to crying over latest Lakers signing

The Los Angeles Lakers have been one of the most active teams throughout free agency. They’ve successfully recruited a bunch of new players to LA with the hopes of recapturing the title for the upcoming season. For his part, Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry recently admitted to being reduced to tears over one particular Lakers signing.
NBANew York Post

Nets sign Blake Griffin, lose key veterans in NBA free agency

The Nets went into the opening night of free agency as a championship favorite and came out of it the same way, keeping their starting five intact. The Nets re-signed center Blake Griffin to a one-year deal, first reported by ESPN and confirmed by The Post. Even though they lost Jeff Green and seemed on the verge of losing Spencer Dinwiddie as well, holding onto Griffin — who started all 12 playoff games — should give them stability and much-needed grit.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Kevin Durant And Draymond Green Call Out LeBron James After Winning Gold

In the moments following Team USA's Gold Medal win on Friday, players began their celebrations right away, taking to social media almost immediately to share the aftermath of their victory. On the team bus, Draymond Green gave us all a sneak peek behind the scenes as he captured some of...
NBAPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Rob Parker: Warriors Should Have Gotten Rid of Steph Curry

Chris Broussard: “Over the next five years, Steph Curry has guaranteed money of $261 million. BIG BUCKS. You have a take on this that I find incredible and baffling.”. Rob Parker: “It’s not incredible it just depends on how you want to do business. Their window for winning has opened and closed. They’ve probably done all the winning, they got a new arena, and made a lot of money. This just a reward, a retirement fund, or a pension, this is not about them winning anymore. It’s hard for people to part with players that they like and I get it, it was like when the Cardinals wouldn’t pay Albert Pujols. The Cardinals already had a nice run and they didn’t want to do it because they know what happens when you pay older players. Steph played great last year and they didn’t even make the playoffs… I don't expect the Warriors to win the title in the next five years no matter how much money they pay him. It’s a reward and it’s a bonus. You like him, you love that he’s a part of your organization, you can’t sell any more tickets, and they just want to reward the guy. As far as a business situation and whether or not this is good money or smart money, it’s NOT. He’s too old to build a team around. If you’re going to be ‘all-in’ on this and you’re going to pay Steph you gotta go get him players for NOW. You can’t hope, wish, and dream that these drafted players are going to be good.”
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

LeBron James’ newest teammates speak out after joining Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers free agent signings and the acquisition of Russell Westbrook became official on Friday. Dwight Howard, Trevor Ariza, Wayne Ellington, Kendrick Nunn, Malik Monk, and Talen Horton-Tucker signed their contracts at the Lakers facility then spoke to the media. Carmelo Anthony, Kent Bazemore, and Westbrook were not...

Comments / 0

Community Policy