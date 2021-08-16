Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Elevated PPI Is a Bad Sign for Consumers and Inflation

By Michael Carr
moneyandmarkets.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast week, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) posted a large year-over-year gain of 5.4% in July. But economists weren’t worried. They noted that 5.4% was the same increase seen in June, which meant inflation wasn’t accelerating. They added that when food and energy are excluded, the CPI was up just 4.3% compared to last July. The energy index was up 23.8% over that time, while food prices rose 3.4%.

moneyandmarkets.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Inflation#Food Prices#Consumer Prices#Consumer Price Index#Fed#Banyan Hill Publishing#Cmt Association
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
BusinessWashington Examiner

Sorry, Joe, more spending means more inflation

There has not been much good economic news lately for working families. Inflation is soaring, consumer confidence is plunging, and Congress is pushing for even more spending and taxes on the economy. After spending nearly $6 trillion, Congress is now considering a new $3.5 trillion tax and spending plan, in...
Businessetftrends.com

How Much Worry Is Inflation Really Worth?

With the Consumer Price Index (CPI) trending higher this year, consumers and investors are being treated to a steady diet of inflation headlines and the persistent vs. transitory debate. Looking at the issue of rising consumer prices from an investment perspective, inflation is in fact a burden, but it’s also...
BusinessFXStreet.com

Inflation accelerates in June: Will gold finally react?

Inflation surged in June to 5.4%. It may retrace soon, but there’s a good chance that it will increase again later, boosting gold at last. The inflation monster has reared its ugly head. The CPI annual rate surged to 5.4% in June, accelerating from already mind-blowing 5% in May. It was the hottest pace since the Great Recession. However, Powell and his colleagues from the FOMC still claim that inflation will only be temporary, as it was boosted by the reopening from the Great Lockdown, while others predict a replay of the stagflation from the 1970s. Who is right?
BusinessLeader-Telegram

Another gauge of inflation

As every household knows, there is no one way to measure inflation. If you haven’t been in the market for a new or used car or buying plane tickets, you may be wondering why inflation is in the headlines, and which measurement of inflation matters. The most important monthly inflation...
BusinessNBC New York

For Everyday Americans, Inflation Is a Double Blow to Bank Accounts

For the past few months, the price of everything from groceries to cars to clothing has increased, straining budgets for households across the country. At the same time, savings have become less valuable, hitting Americans with a double blow to their bank accounts. The latest consumer price index, which measures...
Currenciespoundsterlingforecast.com

Pound to Dollar Rate Slumps to Month-Long Low

The pound sunk below the 1.37 benchmark on Thursday and in doing so registered a month-long low against the dollar, which was revelling in its safe-haven status. According to market analysts, the US currency’s surge appeared to be triggered by the crisis in Afghanistan, China’s corporate crackdown and the rapidly spreading delta variant of the coronavirus. The dollar was already profiting from a risk-off mood in markets following minutes from the Federal Reserve’s latest meeting released on Wednesday, which showed policymakers expect to reduce pandemic-era stimulus before the year is out.
Businesskfgo.com

Japan’s consumer price falls narrow on global commodity inflation

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s core consumer prices narrowed their annual pace of falls for three straight months in July, a sign global commodities inflation was offsetting some of the deflationary pressure from a pandemic-induced spending slump. But analysts expect consumer inflation to stay well below levels seen in the United...
Businesskitco.com

U.S. leading indicator points to further economic recovery in July

(Reuters) - A gauge of future U.S. economic activity increased in July, suggesting the economy continued to expand from the recession caused by the coronavirus pandemic even in the face of a resurgence in cases fueled by the Delta variant. The Conference Board on Thursday said its index of leading...
BusinessGreenwichTime

How to Protect Your Money From Inflation in 2021

Dad jokes aside, inflation is dominating headlines in the U.S. Consumer prices rose 5.4% in July, the highest rate since the Great Recession. While a small rise isn’t a bad thing, sustained inflation is an ominous sign for investors. Fortunately, there are ways to combat inflation. Here’s what you need...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Bank of Israel to hold rates again as inflation, economy grow

JERUSALEM, Aug 19 (Reuters) - The Bank of Israel is expected to leave short-term interest rates unchanged next week for its 11th straight policy meeting, following data showing rising inflation and a rebound in economic growth. All 15 economists polled by Reuters believe the monetary policy committee (MPC) will keep...
BusinessShropshire Star

Inflation comes in below forecasts but economists warn of rises to come

With inflation hitting the Bank of England’s target of 2% the pressure to raise interest rates will dissipate in the short term. Inflation has cooled slightly in the UK, hitting 2% in June compared with a year ago, down from 2.5% in July. The 2% level was below economists’ expectations...
Businesspoundsterlinglive.com

Inflation Forecasts of +4% Still Likely to be Met

The UK's headline rate of CPI inflation dipped unexpectedly to 2.0% in July from 2.5% in June, a move that puts it smack on top of the Bank of England's 2.0% target. Does the sudden fall inflation put in jeopardy the forecasts made in early August by the Bank of England's own economists that a rise to 4.0% is likely before the year is done?
Businessinvesting.com

Euro zone inflation confirmed above ECB target in July

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Euro zone inflation accelerated to 2.2% in July, its highest rate in nearly three years and above the European Central Bank's target of 2.0%, final data released on Wednesday by the EU statistics office showed, confirming its earlier estimate. Eurostat said consumer prices in the 19-nation bloc...
Businessmarketpulse.com

Canadian dollar drifting as CPI jumps

The Canadian dollar is flat on Wednesday, despite a rise in consumer inflation in July. Currently, USD/CAD is trading at 1.2627, up 0.02% on the day. With more parts of Canada’s economy reopening, the unleashing of pent-up demand has resulted in higher inflation. CPI climbed 3.7% YoY in July, up sharply from 3.7% in June. On a monthly basis, CPI rose 0.6%, its fastest pace since January. The average of Canada’s three measures of core inflation, which are the preferred indicators of the Bank of Canada, came in at 2.4%, its highest level since March 2009.
Businessmoneyweek.com

UK inflation falls to 2%. A temporary dip or a longer-term trend?

Prices across the UK rose by 2% in the year to July, according to the latest figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS), falling short of expectations. CPI was unchanged in July, compared with rises of 0.4% in July 2020. Why has inflation dipped?. The lower reading was caused...
BusinessForexTV.com

Canadian Dollar Higher After Strong Consumer Inflation Data

The Canadian dollar moved up against its major rivals in the European session on Wednesday, as consumer inflation in the country accelerated in July. Data from Statistics Canada showed that Canada CPI rose 0.5 percent on a seasonally adjusted monthly basis in July, after a gain of 0.2 percent in the previous month.
Businessmoneyandmarkets.com

Enjoy These Yields While They Last (Inflation Outlook)

When certain people talk, you listen. Well, Lacy Hunt is one of those people for me. I’ve known him for almost a decade now, and he’s one of the smartest people I’ve ever met. Lacy is an economist and executive vice president of the institutional bond manager Hoisington Investment Management....
Petsmoneyandmarkets.com

Animal Spirits Are the Latest Bearish Indicator

We all know that investors don’t always act rationally. There are times when emotions enter the decision process. In the current market, it’s likely that emotions are the most important factor driving prices. The economist John Maynard Keynes noted that emotions often drive finance markets. He called these emotions “animal...

Comments / 0

Community Policy