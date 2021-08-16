Elevated PPI Is a Bad Sign for Consumers and Inflation
Last week, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) posted a large year-over-year gain of 5.4% in July. But economists weren’t worried. They noted that 5.4% was the same increase seen in June, which meant inflation wasn’t accelerating. They added that when food and energy are excluded, the CPI was up just 4.3% compared to last July. The energy index was up 23.8% over that time, while food prices rose 3.4%.moneyandmarkets.com
Comments / 0