Elevated PPI Is a Bad Sign for Consumers and Inflation

Inflation surged in June to 5.4%. It may retrace soon, but there’s a good chance that it will increase again later, boosting gold at last. The inflation monster has reared its ugly head. The CPI annual rate surged to 5.4% in June, accelerating from already mind-blowing 5% in May. It was the hottest pace since the Great Recession. However, Powell and his colleagues from the FOMC still claim that inflation will only be temporary, as it was boosted by the reopening from the Great Lockdown, while others predict a replay of the stagflation from the 1970s. Who is right?