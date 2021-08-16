Cancel
Environment

3 tropical systems impacting US, Caribbean and Bermuda

By TERRY SPENCER, ANDREA RODRÍGUEZ - Associated Press
wcn247.com
 6 days ago

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Three tropical systems are churning early Monday in the Atlantic basin and threatening to impact the U.S. Gulf Coast, some Caribbean islands including earthquake-damaged Haiti, and the island of Bermuda. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Tropical Storm Fred could make landfall by Monday evening along the Florida Panhandle. Heavy rain and storm surge were expected. Tropical depression Grace is forecast to move over Hispaniola and possibly cause flooding and mudslides just days after a 7.2 magnitude quake hit Haiti. Tropical depression eight formed Sunday near Bermuda and is expected to become a tropical storm sometime Monday.

