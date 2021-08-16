First Alert Weather Day

Effective: 2021-08-21 15:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-21 15:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cullman A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN CULLMAN COUNTY At 335 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Blount Springs, or 15 miles northeast of Sumiton, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Hanceville, Dodge City, Garden City, Colony, Wilburn, Bremen, Arkadelphia, Black Bottom and Smith Lake. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Comments / 0