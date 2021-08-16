First Alert Weather Day

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The western trend on weather models for the track of Henri has continued this morning. This will still not bring us major impacts locally, but this trend continues to increase our cloud cover and bring us a better chance for showers to move in from the southeast this weekend. Out the door early this morning, we will need our raincoat and umbrella as scattered showers are expected before they slowly dry out towards the middle of the day. We will still see light lingering showers towards lunchtime, but less in terms of numbers than what is occurring early this morning. Shower activity will continue this afternoon and this evening before things dry out late tonight. A washout is not expected, but the western trend with Henri's track will ring us a cloudier day and a better chance for showers.