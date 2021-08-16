First Alert Weather Day

Cancel
By Chris Zelman
WALB 10
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTropical Storm Fred is lopsided, with the worst of the weather extending up to 100 miles east of the center. It is forecast to make landfall Tonight near Panama City FL as a 60 mph Tropical Storm. All of Southwest Georgia has some risk associated with Fred. Tropical Storm Conditions...

Cape Girardeau, MOKFVS12

First Alert: showers will be coming down throughout the day

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms are likely today as a weakening cold front approaches from the northwest. Brian Alworth said we are not outlooked for severe storms but heavy tropical downpours will once again be possible causing localized runoff and flash flooding. Showers and...
Rochester, NYWHEC TV-10

First Alert Weather: Western trend continues with Henri, will bring us more clouds and shower activity

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The western trend on weather models for the track of Henri has continued this morning. This will still not bring us major impacts locally, but this trend continues to increase our cloud cover and bring us a better chance for showers to move in from the southeast this weekend. Out the door early this morning, we will need our raincoat and umbrella as scattered showers are expected before they slowly dry out towards the middle of the day. We will still see light lingering showers towards lunchtime, but less in terms of numbers than what is occurring early this morning. Shower activity will continue this afternoon and this evening before things dry out late tonight. A washout is not expected, but the western trend with Henri's track will ring us a cloudier day and a better chance for showers.
Wausau, WIWSAW

First Alert Weather: A break from the humid conditions Sunday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - We are about a month away from the end of the summer season on the calendar, so now is the time to take advantage of when there is nice weather in North Central Wisconsin. Luckily, we have a gem of a day on tap for tomorrow. A moonlit sky and comfortably cool tonight. Lows by morning in the upper 40s in the coolest spots north, to the low to mid 50s in much of the rest of the region.
Myrtle Beach, SCWMBF

FIRST ALERT: Summer-like weather this weekend, dangerous surf across the beaches

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Hot and humid temperatures continue today creating a few pop-up storms this afternoon, Tropical Storm Henri brings rough surf and rip currents to the Grand Strand beaches. Temperatures this afternoon will soar into the upper 80s and low 90s. Once we factor in the high humidity and sunshine, feels like temperatures will be right around the low 100s through the afternoon.
Cullman County, ALweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cullman by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-21 15:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-21 15:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cullman A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN CULLMAN COUNTY At 335 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Blount Springs, or 15 miles northeast of Sumiton, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Hanceville, Dodge City, Garden City, Colony, Wilburn, Bremen, Arkadelphia, Black Bottom and Smith Lake. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Sublette County, WYweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Sublette by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-21 21:28:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-21 21:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Sublette A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM MDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN SUBLETTE COUNTY At 927 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 13 miles east of Big Sandy Recreational Area, or 19 miles northeast of Farson, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Sublette County. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Uinta by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-21 19:57:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-21 20:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Uinta A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM MDT FOR NORTHEASTERN UINTA COUNTY At 756 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 16 miles northwest of Lyman, or 23 miles northeast of Evanston, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Automated observations reported wind gusts in excess of 78 mph earlier. Wind gusts in excess of 55 mph are still being reported along I-80 in Uinta County, Wyoming. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Lyman, Mountain View, Ragen, Church Buttes, Fort Bridger, Carter and Leroy. This includes Interstate 80 in Wyoming between mile markers 20 and 56. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
Cache County, UTweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cache, Rich by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-21 18:48:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-21 19:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cache; Rich A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM MDT FOR NORTHEASTERN CACHE AND NORTHERN RICH COUNTIES At 647 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Laketown, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Laketown, Garden City, Garden, Bear Lake, Meadowville, Pickelville, Beaver Mountain and Lakota. This includes the following highways US Route 89 between mile markers 478 and 502. Utah Route 30 between mile markers 110 and 135. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Cache County, UTweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cache by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-21 18:48:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-21 19:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cache A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM MDT FOR NORTHEASTERN CACHE AND NORTHERN RICH COUNTIES At 647 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Laketown, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Laketown, Garden City, Garden, Bear Lake, Meadowville, Pickelville, Beaver Mountain and Lakota. This includes the following highways US Route 89 between mile markers 478 and 502. Utah Route 30 between mile markers 110 and 135. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

