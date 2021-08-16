Cancel
Indiana State

Secretary Walsh returns to Indiana to discuss Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill’s historic investments with local leaders, unions

wbiw.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON, DC – U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh will travel to northwest Indiana today for discussions with community leaders, union members, and workers about the Biden-Harris administration’s historic investments in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill. Secretary Walsh will first visit the Construction Advancement Foundation of Northwest Indiana’s training facility in...

www.wbiw.com

Person
Tom Conway
#Infrastructure#Union Workers#Washington Dc#Biden#Usw
