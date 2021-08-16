Cancel
GeorgiaCIO Announces 2021 CIO of the Year Finalists

 6 days ago

GeorgiaCIO announced the finalists for its 2021 Georgia CIO of the Year Orbie Awards. There are six categories of competition. GeorgiaCIO received more than 150 nominations. The awards are scheduled to be presented on the morning of Nov. 5. The 2021 finalists are:

