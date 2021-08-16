Kirk White named IU Bloomington’s first vice provost for external relations
BLOOMINGTON – Kirk White, Indiana University’s assistant vice president for strategic partnerships in the Office of the Vice President for Government Relations and Engagement, will also serve in a newly created position, as IU Bloomington’s vice provost for external relations. The Trustees of Indiana University announced the position at its August meeting, and White begins his new duties immediately.www.wbiw.com
