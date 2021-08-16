Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bloomington, IN

Kirk White named IU Bloomington’s first vice provost for external relations

wbiw.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBLOOMINGTON – Kirk White, Indiana University’s assistant vice president for strategic partnerships in the Office of the Vice President for Government Relations and Engagement, will also serve in a newly created position, as IU Bloomington’s vice provost for external relations. The Trustees of Indiana University announced the position at its August meeting, and White begins his new duties immediately.

www.wbiw.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bloomington, IN
Education
Local
Indiana Education
City
Bloomington, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kirk White
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indiana University#Indiana National Security#The Office Of The Provost
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
Related
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. activates commercial planes to aid evacuees after Afghanistan

WASHINGTON, Aug 22 (Reuters) - The United States will use 18 commercial aircraft to help transport people who have been evacuated from Afghanistan, moving them from temporary locations after they have landed from Kabul, the Pentagon said on Sunday. The move highlights the difficulty Washington is having in carrying out...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Associated Press

In Kabul, a fearful wait for US to deliver on evacuation vow

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Tens of thousands of people in Afghanistan waited nervously on Saturday to see whether the United States would deliver on President Joe Biden’s new pledge to evacuate all Americans and all Afghans who aided the war effort. Meanwhile, the Taliban leader arrived in Kabul for talks with the group’s leadership on forming a new government.
Middle EastPosted by
Fox News

Taliban allegedly sets woman on fire for 'bad cooking'

Taliban fighters allegedly set a woman on fire for "bad cooking," as other women in Afghanistan go into hiding and reportedly being forced into sex slavery. "They are forcing people to give them food and cook them food. A woman was put on fire because she was accused of bad cooking for Taliban fighters," activist and former Afghan judge Najla Ayoubi told Sky News.

Comments / 0

Community Policy