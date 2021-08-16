Georgia Power Offers Tips to Help Customers Save Money, Energy During Sweltering Summer Heat
- With Georgia experiencing temperatures well above 90 degrees in spots this week, Georgia Power urges customers to act to minimize the impact of higher temperatures and increased energy use on electric bills. The company is committed to providing information and choices that give customers the options they need to reduce energy use and save money every day, whether customers rent or own their homes.albanyceo.com
Comments / 0