‘This Is Us’ Final Season Pitch Brought NBC Execs to Tears

By Martin Holmes
tvinsider.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis Is Us fans need to get the tissues ready as the script outline for the sixth and final season brought the NBC executives to tears. During Deadline’s Contenders Television: The Nominees event, series creator Dan Fogelman spoke about the reaction when he pitched the drama’s final run to the network brass over a Zoom call. “People were crying to the point that I wasn’t sure if I should keep going or not,” he said. “Cameras were shutting off, and I thought I’d lost people.”

