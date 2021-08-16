Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mankato, MN

Rox Open the Playoffs With a Blowout Win over Mankato

By Jay Caldwell
Posted by 
WJON
WJON
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The St. Cloud Rox opened the playoffs with a 10-0 win at Mankato against the Moon Dogs in Game 1 of their best of 3 first round series. St. Cloud scored 2 runs in the 3rd inning, 5 in the 5th and 3 more runs in the 7th inning. Otto Kemp had 2 hits, a home run and 3 RBIs, Jordan Barth had 3 hits and 1 run scored and Caleb Ricketts added 2 hits and a run scored for the Rox.

wjon.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
WJON

WJON

St. Cloud, MN
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WJON has the best news coverage for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jordan, MN
City
Mankato, MN
City
St. Cloud, MN
Saint Cloud, MN
Sports
Local
Minnesota Sports
Mankato, MN
Sports
City
Saint Cloud, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#St Barth#Rox
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Saint Cloud, MNPosted by
WJON

Rox Fall To Traverse City In Northwoods League Championship Game

The St. Cloud Rox saw their season end with a 9-3 loss to Traverse City in the Northwoods League Championship game at Joe Faber Field Friday night. The Rox got on the board first in the bottom of the second inning when ROCORI's Jack Steil knocked in Bobby Goodloe, then held the lead when Justin Kirby launched a rocket from right field to throw out Traverse City's Christian Faust to end a Pit Spitters threat in the top of the third.
Saint Cloud, MNPosted by
WJON

Rox Top Waterloo to Head to NWL Championship

The St. Cloud Rox defeated the Waterloo Bucks 6-3 Tuesday night at Joe Faber Field in St. Cloud to stamp their ticket to the Northwoods League Championship game Friday. St. Cloud scored 1 run in the 1st inning, 2 in the 2nd, 2 in the 4th and an insurance run in the 7th inning. Otto Kemp had 2 hits, a home run and 3 RBIs, Justin Kirby added 2 hits and a run scored and Peter Abinanti had 2 hits, 2 runs scored and a RBI for the Rox. Noah Myhre threw the first 5 innings with 3 hits and 1 earned run to get the win. Last night's game was the Great Plains Championship.
Waite Park, MNPosted by
WJON

Waite Park Baseball/Softball To Host Tryouts Next Week

The Waite Park Babe Ruth Organization is hosting tryouts for youth baseball and softball travel teams next week. The Waite Park Babe Ruth Organization includes over 40 teams allowing kids of all abilities and skills to participate in baseball and softball. Travel teams typically play 3-5 tournaments per summer season....
Saint Cloud, MNPosted by
WJON

9 Central MN Teams to Play in the Class C State Amateur Tourney

The St. Cloud area will be well represented in the Class C State Amateur baseball tournament. The tournament starts this weekend (August 21) and will be played in Waconia, Hamburg and Chaska. The Richmond Royals will play the Dumont Saints at 4:30 p.m. in Waconia Saturday, the Sartell Muskies will play the Hutchinson Huskies at 1:30 p.m. Saturday in Hamburg, the Foley Lumberjacks will match up with the Stark Longhorns at 4:30 p.m. in Chaska Saturday, the Maple Lake Lakers play the Milroy Irish at 7:30 p.m. Firday in Hamburg, the Luxemburg Brewers will play the St. Benedict Saints at 7 p.m. Saturday in Waconia, the Kimball Express will play the Union Hill Bulldogs at 11 a.m. Sunday in Waconia, the Paynesville Pirates will play the Austin Greyhounds at 4:30 p.m. Sunday in Waconia, and the St. Stephen Steves will play the Princeton Panthers Sunday at 1:30 in Chaska.

Comments / 0

Community Policy