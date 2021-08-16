hughes, richard - (18) 3929 (A) Retail Theft (F3) and 2 additional charges

On 07/26/21 at approximately 11:00am, officers responded to the Rite Aid pharmacy in the 50 block of E. Gay Street for the report of a retail theft. The suspect fled prior to police arrival. Through investigation, Richard Hughes, a 42 year old black male from West Chester was identified as the offender. An arrest warrant was issued, and on 08/13/21, Hughes was taken into custody when he was committing a separate retail theft at the Giant grocery store at 698 Downingtown Pike, East Bradford. Hughes was charged with both retail thefts. Preliminary hearings are pending.