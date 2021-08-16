Stevenson, Walter - ( (1) count of Aggravated Assault; (1) count Simple Assault and 2 additional charges
On Friday July 30th, 2021 Officers responded to the 200 Block of W. Chestnut St for a fight between two males. After an investigation, a warrant was obtained for the arrest of Walter Stevenson, a 45 year old black male from West Chester. Stevenson was arrested on August 15th, 2021. Stevenson was charged with aggravated assault and other related charges. Stevenson was transported to Chester County Prison. A preliminary hearing is pending.chester.crimewatchpa.com
Comments / 0