Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
West Chester, PA

Stevenson, Walter - ( (1) count of Aggravated Assault; (1) count Simple Assault and 2 additional charges

crimewatchpa.com
 6 days ago

On Friday July 30th, 2021 Officers responded to the 200 Block of W. Chestnut St for a fight between two males. After an investigation, a warrant was obtained for the arrest of Walter Stevenson, a 45 year old black male from West Chester. Stevenson was arrested on August 15th, 2021. Stevenson was charged with aggravated assault and other related charges. Stevenson was transported to Chester County Prison. A preliminary hearing is pending.

chester.crimewatchpa.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
West Chester, PA
Crime & Safety
City
West Chester, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Simple Assault#Aggravated Assault
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. activates commercial planes to aid evacuees after Afghanistan

WASHINGTON, Aug 22 (Reuters) - The United States will use 18 commercial aircraft to help transport people who have been evacuated from Afghanistan, moving them from temporary locations after they have landed from Kabul, the Pentagon said on Sunday. The move highlights the difficulty Washington is having in carrying out...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Associated Press

In Kabul, a fearful wait for US to deliver on evacuation vow

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Tens of thousands of people in Afghanistan waited nervously on Saturday to see whether the United States would deliver on President Joe Biden’s new pledge to evacuate all Americans and all Afghans who aided the war effort. Meanwhile, the Taliban leader arrived in Kabul for talks with the group’s leadership on forming a new government.
Middle EastPosted by
Fox News

Taliban allegedly sets woman on fire for 'bad cooking'

Taliban fighters allegedly set a woman on fire for "bad cooking," as other women in Afghanistan go into hiding and reportedly being forced into sex slavery. "They are forcing people to give them food and cook them food. A woman was put on fire because she was accused of bad cooking for Taliban fighters," activist and former Afghan judge Najla Ayoubi told Sky News.

Comments / 0

Community Policy