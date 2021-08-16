Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nietzsche

Life without an umbrella

By Stacy Murison
Arizona Daily Sun
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI moved into my new office in the middle of a monsoon downpour on a Friday afternoon. It feels auspicious when something begins in the middle of a weather adventure. Monsoon rains, moving up and down four flights of stairs, dodging a heavy and steady rainfall running under eaves and awnings as best as I could, trying to keep dry.

azdailysun.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nietzsche
Related
Relationship Advicepowerofpositivity.com

Dreaming About an Ex Might Mean These 10 Things

Love is a choice. It takes you a second to fall deep for someone, but it can take a lifetime to get over those feelings. If you start dreaming about an ex, it can cause all sorts of emotions to erupt. If the relationship was toxic, then you might be...
Relationship Advicetelegraphherald.com

Ask Amy: Couple can't cope with feelings of guilt

Dear Amy: My life with my (not yet divorced) live-in boyfriend of four years has deteriorated. We are both in our 60s. He is experiencing ongoing stress and guilt from having an affair with me while he was with his wife. Work stress, physical problems and the ongoing pandemic have all contributed to his heavy drinking.
ReligionThe Pilot-Independent

Theology in the trenches: ‘Reflections’

They’re all around us, you know. Reflections. Thumper saw his in the pond, and as we look in the mirror it’s easy to see where we stand on any given day. Sometimes we recognize that which we see and other times, not so much. A bad hair day might find...
Relationship Advicepowerofpositivity.com

17 Signs Your Partner Is Emotionally Attached to You

Many people in the world can date, but very few will become emotionally attached to you. Some say that such an attachment like this can only come from your soul mate, but other folks would argue that you can have such a connection with someone other than a romantic partner.
Relationship Advicewomenworking.com

3 Mind Games Insecure Men Will Play In Relationships

When something goes wrong in a relationship, the first person we may want to blame is ourselves. After all, we want to give our partner the benefit of the doubt in the beginning of a relationship, and hope for the best. But what if you aren’t the one to blame?
ReligionPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: God Chooses a Planet to Spend His Vacation In

One very fine day, God called one of his angels and expressed his desire to go on vacation. The angel was delighted to hear the news and asked God how he could be of help. After discussing the matter with his angel for some time, God realized that he couldn't decide where to go for vacation. Indeed, there were endless options at his disposal, but it was very hard to choose one.
Mental HealthArizona Daily Sun

Inner Heroes: Runner, therapist share 'all the feels'

About a dozen years ago, I was blessed to meet my life-long friend, David McNeill. He was a young runner from Australia, and I was a sports consultant regularly working with individual athletes and teams to help them perform at their highest level. Since his graduation from Northern Arizona University,...
HealthKevinMD.com

Think of the vaccines like an umbrella, and it’s raining outside

If you are confused about delta and how well the vaccines protect against infection right now, I don’t blame you: We are learning and updating data in real-time, and it is hard to keep track of it all. So maybe this analogy will help. Think of the vaccines like an...
FitnessTODAY.com

Jay Shetty shares 2 breathing techniques to help you calm down

Former monk Jay Shetty and his wife, Radhi Devlukia-Shetty, joined Jill Martin for an Instagram live and shared some tips on how to embrace joy and find connection during stressful times. Shetty, now a life coach and bestselling author, and Devlukia-Shetty, a plant-based recipe developer and fitness enthusiast, talked with...
Family Relationshipswkml.com

Mom Gives Birth, Husband Is Stunned

What a love story for Aaron and Rachel. The two met as missionaries, fell in love and then married. Aaron then discovered Rachel was pregnant with twins. So what was the issue?. Travel On TV reported on the unusual circumstances surrounding the birth of Aaron and Rachel Halbert’s babies. “During...
HomelessHipHopDX.com

Dr. Dre's Homeless Daughter Turns To GoFundMe: ‘I Know My Dad Is A Busy Man'

Dr. Dre’s estranged daughter, LaTanya Young, has been staying in the public spotlight in recent months thanks to her candid interviews about her famous father. Young says the Beats By Dre mogul — who’s worth an estimated $800 million — cut her off financially in January and she’s been living out of her car and working for DoorDash, unable to reach Dre directly.
ReligionPosted by
Praise 93.3

What The Bible Says About The Pandemic . . .

What The Bible Says About The Pandemic . . . Many outbreaks of pandemic diseases, such as COVID-19, have caused many to ask why God allows, or even causes, pandemic diseases and whether such illnesses are a definite sign of the end times. The Bible describes numerous occasions when God brought plagues and diseases on His people and on His enemies "to make you see my power"(Exodus 9:14,16). He used plagues on Egypt to force Pharaoh to release the Israelites from bondage, while sparing His people from being affected by them (Exodus 12:13) thus indicating His sovereign control over diseases and other afflictions. God also warned His people of the consequences of disobedience, including plagues (Leviticus 26:21-25). On two occasions, God destroyed 14,700 people and 24,000 people for various acts of disobedience (Numbers 16:49 and 25:9).
TV & VideosETOnline.com

'90 Day Fiancé' Star Loren Cries at Home While Newborn Remains in NICU

90 Day Fiancé fan favorites Loren and Alexei Brovarnik are now parents of two! The couple welcomed their second child, a baby boy, on Aug. 16, they announced on Thursday. "Truly a Thankful Thursday!! Babyboten has arrived, much early than expected!" Loren shared on Instagram, posting photos from the hospital. "Due to some circumstances, he is in the NICU, but recovering well. We can't wait to bring him home and start this next chapter as a family of 4! 🧿💙🤍 #teambrovarnik #boymama #beyondblessed."
Relationship Advicegoodmenproject.com

The Happiest Couples Have These 4 Things in Common

You probably know a lot of couples who seem happy. You might be yourself in a happy relationship right now or might have been in one in the past. But have you ever looked at a couple and thought,. “Damn. How do they do it? How do they manage to...
Relationship Advicemarriage.com

10 Signs a Person Is Incapable of Loving Someone

It should not be surprising to learn that some people don’t buy into the concept of love. Such people see love as a fantasy that only exists in romantic novels and movies. To them, love is non-existent, and they believe that people who go on that journey will most likely regret it in the end.
LifestyleThought Catalog

The Reminder Each Zodiac Needs About Love And Relationships

Your heart is more resilient than you think. It might hurt now, but it will heal. You shouldn’t walk away at the first sign of trouble. But you shouldn’t stay if you’re the only one trying to fix problems, either. Gemini. Love doesn’t get easier as you get older. You...
CelebritiesPosted by
Indy100

Brutal gym exchange between model, 19, and man in his 40s goes viral

A social media influencer has called for men to “LEAVE WOMEN ALONE” after she had a jaw-dropping exchange with an older man at the gym.Avrey Ovard, 19, was working out in a fitness studio on Sunday when the stranger, apparently in his 40s, came over and started chatting to her.After a number of attempts to make small talk with the teenager he then asked for her number. She replied that she was “too young” for him.He then retorted that he was “too rich” for her.In a video of their encounter, posted to TikTok, Ovard can be seen stretching on...
Family Relationshipsromper.com

What Is A Rainbow Baby?

Rainbow babies hold a special place in their families’ hearts. But before you go on thinking all babies are like little magical unicorns and should be called “rainbow babies” — it sounds so adorable, you might be tempted to do so — it is actually a specific phrase that reveals a particular hardship the family went through before their baby arrived. So what is a rainbow baby? You might want to sit down for this one.

Comments / 0

Community Policy