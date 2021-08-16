Free Booster Doses
Hy-Vee has announced that it will offer a free third dose of the coronavirus vaccine to those who are immunocompromised at 275 of its pharmacies. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have been authorized by the FDA and CDC for those who are severely to moderately immunocompromised. Individuals should get the same vaccine for their third dose as they did for their first two doses. Hy-Vee suggests patients bring their vaccine card with them to their appointment.kwayradio.com
Comments / 0