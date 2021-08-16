Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Free Booster Doses

By scottsuhr
kwayradio.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHy-Vee has announced that it will offer a free third dose of the coronavirus vaccine to those who are immunocompromised at 275 of its pharmacies. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have been authorized by the FDA and CDC for those who are severely to moderately immunocompromised. Individuals should get the same vaccine for their third dose as they did for their first two doses. Hy-Vee suggests patients bring their vaccine card with them to their appointment.

kwayradio.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Booster#Doses#Cdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, This Is When a Booster Will "Be Necessary"

As the Delta variant continues to threaten everyone across the U.S., many people who received the jab are left wondering how long and how completely they are protected from the virus. And if you got the Moderna vaccine, there's now some more insight. The pharmaceutical company just released a statement detailing recent research that found that its COVID vaccine continues to be effective at least six months after the second dose, though the level or protection does shift slightly and the Delta variant could further reduce it. The data has now reignited a conversation about when Moderna recipients will need a booster shot.
Medical & BiotechHouston Chronicle

Pfizer booster causes similar side effects to second dose: Study

Most people who got a booster shot of the Pfizer Inc.-BioNTech SE Covid-19 vaccine had similar or fewer side effects than they did after the second dose, according to a preliminary study conducted by Israel’s largest health maintenance organization. Of the 4,500 respondents to the survey, 88% reported “a similar...
Sciencehealio.com

Study will assess COVID-19 booster dose in kidney transplant recipients

A phase 2 trial sponsored and funded by the NIH’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases will assess the antibody response of a third dose of COVID-19 messenger RNA vaccine in kidney transplant recipients. Like with other immunizations, there is evidence that patients who have undergone a transplant do...
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Get a Pfizer Booster, Expect These Side Effects, New Study Says

Study after study has found that currently available COVID-19 vaccines offer plenty of protection against the virus. But the arrival of multiple variants has had some health experts concerned that a follow-up dose may be needed to ensure the vaccines stay effective against the mutated strains. In the U.S., the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has held off on recommending a third shot, citing a lack of data on how effective the vaccines remain over time and how people might react to the extra dose. Now, new research has some initial insight into which side effects you might be able to expect after getting a booster shot from Pfizer specifically.
Cranston, RITurnto10.com

Day One, Dose Three: R.I. opens booster shots to the immunocompromised

CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — An extra layer of protection in the fight against COVID-19, as Rhode Island begins providing booster shots to certain immunocompromised people. The Sockanosset vaccination site in Cranston and hospital sites began offering the third dose to individuals considered moderately to severely immunocompromised Saturday. Governor McKee and...
Sedgwick County, KSKSN.com

What is the difference between a third dose and a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccines?

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Health Department has compiled the following information to help with the distinction of the third vaccine dose recommended to those who have a moderately or severely weakened immune systems (see definition below table) and the recently announced plan from the CDC to begin offering booster shots this fall subject to FDA, CDC and KDHE approval.
Healthkhn.org

FDA Set To Authorize Booster Dose For People With Weaker Immune Systems

The Food and Drug Administration is expected as soon as Thursday to expand its emergency use authorization to allow a third dose of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines for people who are immunocompromised. Federal regulators are expected to authorize a third shot of coronavirus vaccine as soon as Thursday for...
Michigan Stateabc12.com

Michigan expediting booster doses of COVID-19 vaccine to high-risk residents

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan will begin sending COVID-19 vaccine boosters to high-risk populations under a directive from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Whitmer ordered state departments and agencies on Friday to begin distributing a third dose of COVID-19 vaccines as quickly as possible to residents in long-term care facilities. The Centers...
Public HealthWebMD

COVID Booster Doses on the Horizon for Vulnerable Adults

August 11, 2021 -- The FDA could green light a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccines for people with weakened immune function within the next 2 days. The agency, along with the CDC and National Institutes of Health, are working through the details of how booster doses for this population would work, according to sources familiar with the agency’s timeline.

Comments / 0

Community Policy