Waterloo, IA

10 Years for Shooting Man in the Face

By scottsuhr
kwayradio.com
 5 days ago

A Waterloo man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after admitting to shooting another man in the face, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 23 year old Quintorey Kemp pleaded guilty to charges of Intimidation with a Weapon, Willful Injury Causing Serious Injury, and Felon in Possession of a Firearm. Kemp fired several shots at 44 year old Terrel Manning while he was sitting in a parked car on December 1st. One shot hit Manning in the jaw. He would survive the shooting. In November of 2019, Kemp was the victim of a shooting. He and 19 year old Marquavion Brown were sitting in a parked car when someone opened fire on them, killing Brown. No arrests have been made in that case.

kwayradio.com

Comments / 0

