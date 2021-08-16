Hackers selling data on 100M T-Mobile customers after server attack
T-Mobile is looking into a breach of its servers that has apparently resulted in harvested data on over 100 million customers being sold on a hacker forum. On Sunday, T-Mobile confirmed it was investigating a post on a hacker forum claiming to sell a cache of data relating to its customers. It is claimed by the poster that they had managed to acquire the data on over 100 million people, taken from servers operated by the carrier. The data stems from "T-Mobile USA. Full customer info," the forumposter told Motherboard, and that multiple servers were compromised to get it.appleinsider.com
Comments / 2