Guilty Plea for Man in Drug Ring

A man who was part of a drug ring that included at least 45 people has pleaded to charges for his role in the scheme, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 47 year old Dean Wright, of Ohio, pleaded guilty to one count of Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance. That charge carries with it a minimum prison sentence of 10 years. Wright was pulled over in Black Hawk County in November of 2017 and found with $74,000 in cash related to his drug running. Wright transported drugs and money all across the United States as part of the operation. He will be sentenced at a later date.