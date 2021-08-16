Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Dynamic regulation of mitochondrial-endoplasmic reticulum crosstalk during stem cell homeostasis and aging

By Weiping Lin ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-8772-3919
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCellular therapy exerts profound therapeutic potential for curing a broad spectrum of diseases. Adult stem cells reside within a specified dynamic niche in vivo, which is essential for continuous tissue homeostatic maintenance through balancing self-renewal with lineage selection. Meanwhile, adult stem cells may be multipotent or unipotent, and are present in both quiescent and actively dividing states in vivo of the mammalians, which may switch to each other state in response to biophysical cues through mitochondria-mediated mechanisms, such as alterations in mitochondrial respiration and metabolism. In general, stem cells facilitate tissue repair after tissue-specific homing through various mechanisms, including immunomodulation of local microenvironment, differentiation into functional cells, cell “empowerment” via paracrine secretion, immunoregulation, and intercellular mitochondrial transfer. Interestingly, cell-source-specific features have been reported between different tissue-derived adult stem cells with distinct functional properties due to the different microenvironments in vivo, as well as differential functional properties in different tissue-derived stem cell-derived extracellular vehicles, mitochondrial metabolism, and mitochondrial transfer capacity. Here, we summarized the current understanding on roles of mitochondrial dynamics during stem cell homeostasis and aging, and lineage-specific differentiation. Also, we proposed potential unique mitochondrial molecular signature features between different source-derived stem cells and potential associations between stem cell aging and mitochondria–endoplasmic reticulum (ER) communication, as well as potential novel strategies for anti-aging intervention and healthy aging.

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stem Cells#T Cell#Cell Research#B Cell#Mammalians#Stemness#Inflammasome
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Google
Related
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Distribution of diabetic retinopathy in diabetes mellitus patients and its association rules with other eye diseases

The study aims to explore the distribution characteristics and influencing factors of diabetic retinopathy (DR) in diabetes mellitus (DM) patients and association rules of eye diseases in these patients. Data were obtained from 1284 DM patients at Henan Provincial People’s Hospital. Association rules were employed to calculate the probability of the common occurrence of eye-related diseases in DM patients. A web visualization network diagram was used to display the association rules of the eye-related diseases in DM patients. DR prevalence in people aged < 40 years (≥ 58.5%) was higher than that in those aged 50–60 years (≤ 43.7%). Patients with DM in rural areas were more likely to have DR than those in urban areas (56.2% vs. 35.6%, P < 0.001). DR prevalence in Pingdingshan City (68.4%) was significantly higher than in other cities. The prevalence of DR in patients who had DM for ≥ 5 years was higher than in other groups (P < 0.001). About 33.07% of DM patients had both diabetic maculopathy and DR, and 36.02% had both diabetic maculopathy and cataracts. The number of strong rules in patients ≥ 60 years old was more than those in people under 60 in age, and those in rural areas had more strong rules than those in urban areas. DM patients with one or more eye diseases are at higher risks of other eye diseases than general DM patients. These association rules are affected by factors such as age, region, disease duration, and DR severity.
CancerNature.com

Human small intestinal infection by SARS-CoV-2 is characterized by a mucosal infiltration with activated CD8 T cells

The SARS-CoV-2 pandemic has so far claimed over three and a half million lives worldwide. Though the SARS-CoV-2 mediated disease COVID-19 has first been characterized by an infection of the upper airways and the lung, recent evidence suggests a complex disease including gastrointestinal symptoms. Even if a direct viral tropism of intestinal cells has recently been demonstrated, it remains unclear, whether gastrointestinal symptoms are caused by direct infection of the gastrointestinal tract by SARS-CoV-2 or whether they are a consequence of a systemic immune activation and subsequent modulation of the mucosal immune system. To better understand the cause of intestinal symptoms we analyzed biopsies of the small intestine from SARS-CoV-2 infected individuals. Applying qRT-PCR and immunohistochemistry, we detected SARS-CoV-2 RNA and nucleocapsid protein in duodenal mucosa. In addition, applying imaging mass cytometry and immunohistochemistry, we identified histomorphological changes of the epithelium, which were characterized by an accumulation of activated intraepithelial CD8+ T cells as well as epithelial apoptosis and subsequent regenerative proliferation in the small intestine of COVID-19 patients. In summary, our findings indicate that intraepithelial CD8+ T cells are activated upon infection of intestinal epithelial cells with SARS-CoV-2, providing one possible explanation for gastrointestinal symptoms associated with COVID-19.
ScienceNature.com

Author Correction: Presynaptic endoplasmic reticulum regulates short-term plasticity in hippocampal synapses

Correction to: Communications Biology https://doi.org/10.1038/s42003-021-01761-7, published online 23 February 2021. In the original version of the Article, the Acknowledgements inadvertently omitted grant details and read “This work was supported by Welcome-DBT grant and IISER Pune”, which was corrected to “This work was supported by the Wellcome Trust/DBT India Alliance Grant IA/I/12/1/500529, the DST/INSPIRE Fellowship /2015/IF150919 and the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research Pune.” This has now been updated in the PDF and HTML versions of the Article.
HealthNature.com

Objective and subjective physical function in allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplant recipients

We conducted a prospective study of adult allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation (HCT) recipients to assess pre- and post-HCT physical function. Baseline measurements included a wrist actigraphy, a 6 min walk test (6MWT), an international physical activity questionnaire (IPAQ), and a Functional Assessment of Cancer Therapy-Bone Marrow Transplant (FACT-BMT) as well as serial post-HCT assessments of 6MWT, IPAQ, and FACT-BMT. Forty-seven patients were evaluable for functionality assessments, with a median follow-up of 54.5 months for surviving recipients. No patients demonstrated vigorous or very vigorous activity at any time during monitoring by wrist actigraphy; patients spent a median of 6 h daily sedentary. Self-reported activity via the IPAQ showed 36%, 43%, and 21% of subjects reporting light, moderate, and vigorous activity prior to HCT, respectively. Post-HCT 6MWTs on day +30 demonstrated the greatest association with subsequent survival and non-relapse mortality. A decline in 6MWT distance over time also demonstrated worsened overall survival. This study shows the feasibility of fitness assessments and the ability to risk stratify for subsequent mortality, particularly using the 6MWT on the day +30 single time point assessment and change scores from baseline to day +30 post HCT. These pilot findings suggest important targets for future study.
CancerNature.com

Induction and expansion of human PRRX1 limb-bud-like mesenchymal cells from pluripotent stem cells

Current protocols for the differentiation of human pluripotent stem cells (hPSCs) into chondrocytes do not allow for the expansion of intermediate progenitors so as to prospectively assess their chondrogenic potential. Here we report a protocol that leverages PRRX1–tdTomato reporter hPSCs for the selective induction of expandable and ontogenetically defined PRRX1+ limb-bud-like mesenchymal cells under defined xeno-free conditions, and the prospective assessment of the cells’ chondrogenic potential via the cell-surface markers CD90, CD140B and CD82. The cells, which proliferated stably and exhibited the potential to undergo chondrogenic differentiation, formed hyaline cartilaginous-like tissue commensurate to their PRRX1-expression levels. Moreover, we show that limb-bud-like mesenchymal cells derived from patient-derived induced hPSCs can be used to identify therapeutic candidates for type II collagenopathy and we developed a method to generate uniformly sized hyaline cartilaginous-like particles by plating the cells on culture dishes coated with spots of a zwitterionic polymer. PRRX1+ limb-bud-like mesenchymal cells could facilitate the mass production of chondrocytes and cartilaginous tissues for applications in drug screening and tissue engineering.
WildlifeNature.com

Live single-cell transcriptional dynamics via RNA labelling during the phosphate response in plants

Plants are constantly adapting to ambient fluctuations through spatial and temporal transcriptional responses. Here, we implemented the latest-generation RNA imaging system and combined it with microfluidics to visualize transcriptional regulation in living Arabidopsis plants. This enabled quantitative measurements of the transcriptional activity of single loci in single cells, in real time and under changing environmental conditions. Using phosphate-responsive genes as a model, we found that active genes displayed high transcription initiation rates (one initiation event every ~3 s) and frequently clustered together in endoreplicated cells. We observed gene bursting and large allelic differences in single cells, revealing that at steady state, intrinsic noise dominated extrinsic variations. Moreover, we established that transcriptional repression triggered in roots by phosphate, a crucial macronutrient limiting plant development, occurred with unexpectedly fast kinetics (on the order of minutes) and striking heterogeneity between neighbouring cells. Access to single-cell RNA polymerase II dynamics in live plants will benefit future studies of signalling processes.
ScienceNature.com

A stem-cell basis for skeletal ageing

How ageing contributes to bone loss is unclear. In ageing mice, skeletal stem cells lose their ability to generate bone-forming cells called osteoblasts, and instead promote the generation of bone-resorbing cells called osteoclasts. Matthew B. Greenblatt ORCID: http://orcid.org/0000-0001-9794-8532 0 &. Matthew B. Greenblatt is in the Department of Pathology and...
HealthNature.com

Aged skeletal stem cells generate an inflammatory degenerative niche

Loss of skeletal integrity during ageing and disease is associated with an imbalance in the opposing actions of osteoblasts and osteoclasts1. Here we show that intrinsic ageing of skeletal stem cells (SSCs)2 in mice alters signalling in the bone marrow niche and skews the differentiation of bone and blood lineages, leading to fragile bones that regenerate poorly. Functionally, aged SSCs have a decreased bone- and cartilage-forming potential but produce more stromal lineages that express high levels of pro-inflammatory and pro-resorptive cytokines. Single-cell RNA-sequencing studies link the functional loss to a diminished transcriptomic diversity of SSCs in aged mice, which thereby contributes to the transformation of the bone marrow niche. Exposure to a youthful circulation through heterochronic parabiosis or systemic reconstitution with young haematopoietic stem cells did not reverse the diminished osteochondrogenic activity of aged SSCs, or improve bone mass or skeletal healing parameters in aged mice. Conversely, the aged SSC lineage promoted osteoclastic activity and myeloid skewing by haematopoietic stem and progenitor cells, suggesting that the ageing of SSCs is a driver of haematopoietic ageing. Deficient bone regeneration in aged mice could only be returned to youthful levels by applying a combinatorial treatment of BMP2 and a CSF1 antagonist locally to fractures, which reactivated aged SSCs and simultaneously ablated the inflammatory, pro-osteoclastic milieu. Our findings provide mechanistic insights into the complex, multifactorial mechanisms that underlie skeletal ageing and offer prospects for rejuvenating the aged skeletal system.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Cardiomyocyte peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor α is essential for energy metabolism and extracellular matrix homeostasis during pressure overload-induced cardiac remodeling

Peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor α (PPARα), a ligand-activated nuclear receptor critical for systemic lipid homeostasis, has been shown closely related to cardiac remodeling. However, the roles of cardiomyocyte PPARα in pressure overload-induced cardiac remodeling remains unclear because of lacking a cardiomyocyte-specific Ppara-deficient (PparaΔCM) mouse model. This study aimed to determine the specific role of cardiomyocyte PPARα in transverse aortic constriction (TAC)-induced cardiac remodeling using an inducible PparaΔCM mouse model. PparaΔCM and Pparafl/fl mice were randomly subjected to sham or TAC for 2 weeks. Cardiomyocyte PPARα deficiency accelerated TAC-induced cardiac hypertrophy and fibrosis. Transcriptome analysis showed that genes related to fatty acid metabolism were dramatically downregulated, but genes critical for glycolysis were markedly upregulated in PparaΔCM hearts. Moreover, the hypertrophy-related genes, including genes involved in extracellular matrix (ECM) remodeling, cell adhesion, and cell migration, were upregulated in hypertrophic PparaΔCM hearts. Western blot analyses demonstrated an increased HIF1α protein level in hypertrophic PparaΔCM hearts. PET/CT analyses showed an enhanced glucose uptake in hypertrophic PparaΔCM hearts. Bioenergetic analyses further revealed that both basal and maximal oxygen consumption rates and ATP production were significantly increased in hypertrophic Pparafl/fl hearts; however, these increases were markedly blunted in PparaΔCM hearts. In contrast, hypertrophic PparaΔCM hearts exhibited enhanced extracellular acidification rate (ECAR) capacity, as reflected by increased basal ECAR and glycolysis but decreased glycolytic reserve. These results suggest that cardiomyocyte PPARα is crucial for the homeostasis of both energy metabolism and ECM during TAC-induced cardiac remodeling, thus providing new insights into potential therapeutics of cardiac remodeling-related diseases.
ScienceNature.com

Interplay between p300 and HDAC1 regulate acetylation and stability of Api5 to regulate cell proliferation

Api5, is a known anti-apoptotic and nuclear protein that is responsible for inhibiting cell death in serum-starved conditions. The only known post-translational modification of Api5 is acetylation at lysine 251 (K251). K251 acetylation of Api5 is responsible for maintaining its stability while the de-acetylated form of Api5 is unstable. This study aimed to find out the enzymes regulating acetylation and deacetylation of Api5 and the effect of acetylation on its function. Our studies suggest that acetylation of Api5 at lysine 251 is mediated by p300 histone acetyltransferase while de-acetylation is carried out by HDAC1. Inhibition of acetylation by p300 leads to a reduction in Api5 levels while inhibition of deacetylation by HDAC1 results in increased levels of Api5. This dynamic switch between acetylation and deacetylation regulates the localisation of Api5 in the cell. This study also demonstrates that the regulation of acetylation and deacetylation of Api5 is an essential factor for the progression of the cell cycle.
CancerNature.com

Thrombopoietin-based CAR-T cells demonstrate in vitro and in vivo cytotoxicity to MPL positive acute myelogenous leukemia and hematopoietic stem cells

While targeting CD19+ hematologic malignancies with CAR T cell therapy using single chain variable fragments (scFv) has been highly successful, novel strategies for applying CAR T cell therapy with other tumor types are necessary. In the current study, CAR T cells were designed using a ligand binding domain instead of an scFv to target stem-like leukemia cells. Thrombopoietin (TPO), the natural ligand to the myeloproliferative leukemia protein (MPL) receptor, was used as the antigen binding domain to engage MPL expressed on hematopoietic stem cells (HSC) and erythropoietic and megakaryocytic acute myeloid leukemias (AML). TPO-CAR T cells were tested in vitro against AML cell lines with varied MPL expression to test specificity. TPO-CAR T cells were specifically activating and cytotoxic against MPL+ leukemia cell lines. Though the TPO-CAR T cells did not extend survival in vivo, it successfully cleared the MPL+ fraction of leukemia cells. As expected, we also show the TPO-CAR is cytotoxic against MPL expressing bone marrow compartment in AML xenograft models. The data collected demonstrate preclinical potential of TPO-CAR T cells for stem-like leukemia through assessment of targeted killing of MPL+ cells and may facilitate subsequent HSC transplant under reduced intensity conditioning regimens.
CancerNature.com

A neurovascular-unit-on-a-chip for the evaluation of the restorative potential of stem cell therapies for ischaemic stroke

The therapeutic efficacy of stem cells transplanted into an ischaemic brain depends primarily on the responses of the neurovascular unit. Here, we report the development and applicability of a functional neurovascular unit on a microfluidic chip as a microphysiological model of ischaemic stroke that recapitulates the function of the blood–brain barrier as well as interactions between therapeutic stem cells and host cells (human brain microvascular endothelial cells, pericytes, astrocytes, microglia and neurons). We used the model to track the infiltration of a number of candidate stem cells and to characterize the expression levels of genes associated with post-stroke pathologies. We observed that each type of stem cell showed unique neurorestorative effects, primarily by supporting endogenous recovery rather than through direct cell replacement, and that the recovery of synaptic activities is correlated with the recovery of the structural and functional integrity of the neurovascular unit rather than with the regeneration of neurons.
ScienceNature.com

Interacting evolutionary pressures drive mutation dynamics and health outcomes in aging blood

Age-related clonal hematopoiesis (ARCH) is characterized by age-associated accumulation of somatic mutations in hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs) or their pluripotent descendants. HSCs harboring driver mutations will be positively selected and cells carrying these mutations will rise in frequency. While ARCH is a known risk factor for blood malignancies, such as Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML), why some people who harbor ARCH driver mutations do not progress to AML remains unclear. Here, we model the interaction of positive and negative selection in deeply sequenced blood samples from individuals who subsequently progressed to AML, compared to healthy controls, using deep learning and population genetics. Our modeling allows us to discriminate amongst evolutionary classes with high accuracy and captures signatures of purifying selection in most individuals. Purifying selection, acting on benign or mildly damaging passenger mutations, appears to play a critical role in preventing disease-predisposing clones from rising to dominance and is associated with longer disease-free survival. Through exploring a range of evolutionary models, we show how different classes of selection shape clonal dynamics and health outcomes thus enabling us to better identify individuals at a high risk of malignancy.
ScienceNature.com

miR-181c-5p mediates apoptosis of vascular endothelial cells induced by hyperoxemia via ceRNA crosstalk

Oxygen therapy has been widely used in clinical practice, especially in anesthesia and emergency medicine. However, the risks of hyperoxemia caused by excessive O2 supply have not been sufficiently appreciated. Because nasal inhalation is mostly used for oxygen therapy, the pulmonary capillaries are often the first to be damaged by hyperoxia, causing many serious consequences. Nevertheless, the molecular mechanism by which hyperoxia injures pulmonary capillary endothelial cells (LMECs) has not been fully elucidated. Therefore, we systematically investigated these issues using next-generation sequencing and functional research techniques by focusing on non-coding RNAs. Our results showed that hyperoxia significantly induced apoptosis and profoundly affected the transcriptome profiles of LMECs. Hyperoxia significantly up-regulated miR-181c-5p expression, while down-regulated the expressions of NCAPG and lncRNA-DLEU2 in LMECs. Moreover, LncRNA-DLEU2 could bind complementarily to miR-181c-5p and acted as a miRNA sponge to block the inhibitory effect of miR-181c-5p on its target gene NCAPG. The down-regulation of lncRNA-DLEU2 induced by hyperoxia abrogated its inhibition of miR-181c-5p function, which together with the hyperoxia-induced upregulation of miR-181c-5p, all these significantly decreased the expression of NCAPG, resulting in apoptosis of LMECs. Our results demonstrated a ceRNA network consisting of lncRNA-DLEU2, miR-181c-5p and NCAPG, which played an important role in hyperoxia-induced apoptosis of vascular endothelial injury. Our findings will contribute to the full understanding of the harmful effects of hyperoxia and to find ways for effectively mitigating its deleterious effects.
ScienceNature.com

Metformin attenuates renal tubulointerstitial fibrosis via upgrading autophagy in the early stage of diabetic nephropathy

This study aimed at comparing the effects of metformin on tubulointerstitial fibrosis (TIF) in different stages of diabetic nephropathy (DN) in vivo and evaluating the mechanism in high glucose (HG)-treated renal tubular epithelial cells (RTECs) in vitro. Sprague–Dawley (SD) rats were used to establish a model of DN, and the changes of biochemical indicators and body weight were measured. The degree of renal fibrosis was quantified using histological analysis, immunohistochemistry, and immunoblot. The underlying relationship between autophagy and DN, and the cellular regulatory mechanism of metformin on epithelial-to-mesenchymal transition (EMT) were investigated. Metformin markedly improved renal function and histological restoration of renal tissues, especially in the early stages of DN, with a significant increase in autophagy and a decrease in the expression of fibrotic biomarkers (fibronectin and collagen I) in renal tissue. Under hyperglycemic conditions, renal tubular epithelial cells inactivated p-AMPK and activated partial EMT. Metformin-induced AMPK significantly ameliorated renal autophagic function, inhibited the partial EMT of RTECs, and attenuated TIF, all of which effectively prevented or delayed the onset of DN. This evidence provides theoretical and experimental basis for the following research on the potential clinical application of metformin in the treatment of diabetic TIF.
CancerNature.com

Longitudinal analyses of CLL in mice identify leukemia-related clonal changes including a Myc gain predicting poor outcome in patients

Chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) is a B-cell malignancy mainly occurring at an advanced age with no single major genetic driver. Transgenic expression of TCL1 in B cells leads after a long latency to a CLL-like disease in aged Eµ-TCL1 mice suggesting that TCL1 overexpression is not sufficient for full leukemic transformation. In search for secondary genetic events and to elucidate the clonal evolution of CLL, we performed whole exome and B-cell receptor sequencing of longitudinal leukemia samples of Eµ-TCL1 mice. We observed a B-cell receptor stereotypy, as described in patients, confirming that CLL is an antigen-driven disease. Deep sequencing showed that leukemia in Eµ-TCL1 mice is mostly monoclonal. Rare oligoclonality was associated with inability of tumors to develop disease upon adoptive transfer in mice. In addition, we identified clonal changes and a sequential acquisition of mutations with known relevance in CLL, which highlights the genetic similarities and therefore, suitability of the Eµ-TCL1 mouse model for progressive CLL. Among them, a recurrent gain of chromosome 15, where Myc is located, was identified in almost all tumors in Eµ-TCL1 mice. Interestingly, amplification of 8q24, the chromosomal region containing MYC in humans, was associated with worse outcome of patients with CLL.
ScienceNature.com

Stochasticity in host-parasitoid models informs mechanisms regulating population dynamics

Population dynamics of host-parasitoid interactions have been traditionally studied using a discrete-time formalism starting from the classical work of Nicholson and Bailey. It is well known that differences in parasitism risk among individual hosts can stabilize the otherwise unstable equilibrium of the Nicholson-Bailey model. Here, we consider a stochastic formulation of these discrete-time models, where the host reproduction is a random variable that varies from year to year and drives fluctuations in population densities. Interestingly, our analysis reveals that there exists an optimal level of heterogeneity in parasitism risk that minimizes the extent of fluctuations in the host population density. Intuitively, low variation in parasitism risk drives large fluctuations in the host population density as the system is on the edge of stability. In contrast, high variation in parasitism risk makes the host equilibrium sensitive to the host reproduction rate, also leading to large fluctuations in the population density. Further results show that the correlation between the adult host and parasitoid densities is high for the same year, and gradually decays to zero as one considers cross-species correlations across different years. We next consider an alternative mechanism of stabilizing host-parasitoid population dynamics based on a Type III functional response, where the parasitoid attack rate accelerates with increasing host density. Intriguingly, this nonlinear functional response makes qualitatively different correlation signatures than those seen with heterogeneity in parasitism risk. In particular, a Type III functional response leads to uncorrelated adult and parasitoid densities in the same year, but high cross-species correlation across successive years. In summary, these results argue that the cross-correlation function between population densities contains signatures for uncovering mechanisms that stabilize consumer-resource population dynamics.
ScienceNature.com

Comparing the effect of zinc oxide and titanium dioxide nanoparticles on the ability of moderately halophilic bacteria to treat wastewater

This study evaluates the ability of moderately halophilic bacterial isolates (Serratia sp., Bacillus sp., Morganella sp., Citrobacter freundii and Lysinibacillus sp.) to treat polluted wastewater in the presence of nZnO and nTiO2 nanoparticles. In this study, bacteria isolates were able to take up nZnO and nTiO2 at concentrations ranging from 1 to 50 mg/L in the presence of higher DO uptake at up to 100% and 99%, respectively, while higher concentrations triggered a significant decrease. Individual halophilic bacteria exhibited a low COD removal efficiency in the presence of both metal oxide nanoparticles concentration ranged between 1 and 10 mg/L. At higher concentrations, they triggered COD release of up to − 60% concentration. Lastly, the test isolates also demonstrated significant nutrient removal efficiency in the following ranges: 23–65% for NO3− and 28–78% for PO43−. This study suggests that moderately halophilic bacteria are good candidates for the bioremediation of highly polluted wastewater containing low metal oxide nanoparticles.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Serum leptin is associated with increased pulse pressure and the development of arterial stiffening in adult men: results of an eight-year follow-up study

High leptin levels are associated with an unfavorable cardiometabolic risk profile. A number of studies found a positive association between leptin and vascular damage, but to date, no observational study has evaluated a potential predictive role of leptin for arterial stiffening. Therefore, the aim of this study was to estimate the role of leptin in the incidence of arterial stiffening (pulse pressure >60 mmHg) and changes in pulse pressure in an 8-year follow-up of a sample of adult men (The Olivetti Heart Study). The analysis included 460 men without baseline arterial stiffening and antihypertensive treatment at baseline and at follow-up (age: 50.0 years, BMI: 26.5 kg/m2). At the end of the follow-up period, the incidence of arterial stiffening was 8%. Baseline leptin was significantly greater in the group that developed arterial stiffening and was significantly correlated with pulse pressure changes over time (p < 0.05). According to the median plasma leptin distribution of the whole population, the sample was stratified into two groups: one with leptin levels above the median and the other with leptin levels below the median. Those who had baseline leptin levels above the median had a greater risk of developing arterial stiffening (odds ratio: 2.5, p < 0.05) and a greater increase in pulse pressure over time (beta: 2.1, p < 0.05), also after adjustment for confounders. The results of this prospective study indicate a predictive role of circulating leptin levels for vascular damage, independent of body weight and blood pressure.
GoogleNature.com

Berberine remodels adipose tissue to attenuate metabolic disorders by activating sirtuin 3

Adipose tissue remodelling is considered a critical pathophysiological hallmark of obesity and related metabolic diseases. Berberine (BBR), a natural isoquinoline alkaloid, has potent anti-hyperlipidaemic and anti-hyperglycaemic effects. This study aimed to explore the role of BBR in modulating adipose tissue remodelling and the underlying mechanisms. BBR protected high fat diet (HFD)-fed mice against adiposity, insulin resistance and hyperlipidemia. BBR alleviated adipose tissue inflammation and fibrosis by inhibiting macrophage infiltration, pro-inflammatory macrophage polarization and the abnormal deposition of extracellular matrix, and the effect was mediated by BBR directly binding and activating the deacetylase Sirtuin 3 (SIRT3) and suppressing the activation of the mitogen-activated protein kinases and nuclear factor-κB signalling pathways. Furthermore, BBR decreased microRNA-155-5p secretion by macrophages, which in turn ameliorated liver injury. Moreover, BBR mitigated inflammatory responses in both LPS-stimulated macrophages and TNF-α-treated adipocytes and suppressed macrophage migration towards adipocytes by activating SIRT3. Collectively, this study revealed that BBR improved adipose tissue remodelling, and subsequently inhibited the secretion of microRNA-155-5p by macrophages, which alleviated adiposity, insulin resistance and liver injury in obese mice. The modulation of adipose tissue remodelling by activating SIRT3 could contribute to the anti-hyperlipidemic and anti-hyperglycemic effects of BBR.

Comments / 0

Community Policy