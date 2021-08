HSBC has acquired French insurer Axa's Singapore assets for USD 575 million, part of its strategy of scaling up its wealth-management business in Asia to boost fee income. HSBC currently ranks 10th in life insurance in Singapore and does not have a health insurance business. The Asia-focused bank, like its peers, is battling poor returns from lending in a low interest rate environment and is looking to boost customer fee income in areas such as insurance and asset management.