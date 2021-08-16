What Audio Jobs Would You Trust To Artificial Intelligence?

JLL will acquire leading artificial intelligence company Skyline AI in a deal the firms said should close shortly. The deal will vest the CRE giant with Skyline AI’s significant artificial intelligence chops. The company uses unique data sets, AI and machine learning algorithms to process data from more than 300 sources quickly and drive real estate decision making. Skyline AI tracks 10,000 attributes like owner information, property characteristics, demographics, historical transactions and debt for 400,000 multifamily properties across the US. The acquisition will allow JLL to incorporate that technology into client-facing platforms so clients can “better predict future property values, improve cost savings, identify promising investment opportunities and make critical business decisions, such as when to raise rent, renovate or sell,” JLL said in a statement.
Comments / 0