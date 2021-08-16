What Audio Jobs Would You Trust To Artificial Intelligence?

We are creatives, we use tools to be creative and get the job done but we are not computer network specialists. However, with the growth of Audio Over IP using Dante or AVB and control surfaces connected via your network using protocols like EuControl we may be using technology that we may not fully understand. In this article, we aim to explain, as simply as possible, tips you can implement to reduce problems with trying to get too much data reliably across your office or home network.