Software

What Audio Jobs Would You Trust To Artificial Intelligence?

By Production Expert
pro-tools-expert.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the last few years we’ve seen some remarkable advances in artificial intelligence around audio production. Some processes, even though not using AI but smart algorithms, automate otherwise mind-numbing tasks. A few weeks ago we featured new technology which is part of Descript that cleans up dialogue with the simple...

Electronicsmakeuseof.com

What Equipment Do You Need to Enjoy Lossless Audio?

If you’re getting into high-fidelity audio, you may have been hearing about lossless audio. You've probably read a couple of articles about it, and now you want to enjoy it yourself. But what hardware do you need to access that high-quality audio? Can you use your existing equipment, or do...
BusinessGlobeSt.com

JLL to Acquire Artificial Intelligence Leader Skyline AI

JLL will acquire leading artificial intelligence company Skyline AI in a deal the firms said should close shortly. The deal will vest the CRE giant with Skyline AI’s significant artificial intelligence chops. The company uses unique data sets, AI and machine learning algorithms to process data from more than 300 sources quickly and drive real estate decision making. Skyline AI tracks 10,000 attributes like owner information, property characteristics, demographics, historical transactions and debt for 400,000 multifamily properties across the US. The acquisition will allow JLL to incorporate that technology into client-facing platforms so clients can “better predict future property values, improve cost savings, identify promising investment opportunities and make critical business decisions, such as when to raise rent, renovate or sell,” JLL said in a statement.
Cell Phonesfinchannel.com

New app will use artificial intelligence to improve health

The FINANCIAL — A new app and website will help older adults live healthier lives by creating life-long changes in behaviours including diet, exercise and sleep, UKRI notes. The technology will use artificial intelligence (AI) to provide personalised information and advice for older adults with, or at risk of, long-term medical conditions like heart disease, high blood pressure, and type 2 diabetes.
AdvocacyArizona Daily Sun

EarthTalk: How is Artificial Intelligence being used for conservation?

Dear EarthTalk: How is Artificial Intelligence being used for conservation?. You would never think that computers and Artificial Intelligence (AI) could help humans save nature, but in fact these tools may be key to whether or not we can halt global warming in time let alone solve many other vexing environmental problems. For many underfunded conservation groups, hiring enough staff can become too costly. Humans are also prone to making more sloppy errors and inaccuracies in calculations. AI can serve as a more efficient, reliable and affordable way to capture and analyze information for conservation purposes.
Computerspro-tools-expert.com

Using Audio Over IP Or EuControl? Read This Now

We are creatives, we use tools to be creative and get the job done but we are not computer network specialists. However, with the growth of Audio Over IP using Dante or AVB and control surfaces connected via your network using protocols like EuControl we may be using technology that we may not fully understand. In this article, we aim to explain, as simply as possible, tips you can implement to reduce problems with trying to get too much data reliably across your office or home network.
Computerscoinidol.com

Humans vs. Machines: Is Artificial Intelligence a Better Fraudster?

The potential of artificial intelligence (AI) is growing. A new study has found that artificial intelligence is far more effective at composing phishing emails than humans, meaning it could potentially become a better scammer. Now it's possible to use the GPT-3 deep-learning language model along with other compatible AI-as-a-service platforms...
Bloomington, INHerald Times

Instant message: Readers ponder the future of artificial intelligence

This week's Instant Message question: IU's Luddy Center for Artificial Intelligence opens this month. What concerns you about artificial intelligence and machine learning?. Artificial intelligence and machine learning can be done badly (for example, some. programs discriminate against non-whites) or well. Ensure they are done well. There's. no magic way...
Softwarecrowdfundinsider.com

Dave Burns, CRO at Napier AI, Says There’s Huge Potential for What Artificial Intelligence Can Bring to AML

In the fast-evolving digital economy, money laundering and financial crime have been increasing quite rapidly as regulation and banking processes struggle to address the rise in “criminal innovation.”. Because of these developments, financial institutions have to respond quickly and effectively, by utilizing the appropriate tools and technologies as well as...
Softwaredatasciencecentral.com

Understanding The Role of Artificial Intelligence in the Banking Sector

In the era of technological developments, Artificial Intelligence has managed to take the center stage. From startups to MNC’s all the organizations are incorporating AI as an integral part of their business at a large scale. According to a report published by Adobe, the share of jobs requiring AI has...
Public Healthhealthitanalytics.com

Detecting COVID-19 with Artificial Intelligence, Imaging Technology

- Using artificial intelligence technology, Terasaki Institute for Biomedical Innovation (TIBI) researchers developed and validated an image-based detection model for COVID-19. The model analyzes lung images and can detect COVID-19 infection. Medical imaging has become an important tool in the diagnosis and prognostic assessments of diseases. In recent years, artificial...
Computersstevens.edu

Exploring the Evolving Partnership Between Humans and Artificial Intelligence

You don’t need to have a self-driving Tesla vehicle, a Roomba robotic home vacuum, or even an Amazon Alexa to understand that artificial intelligence (AI) is revolutionizing modern life, and the impact extends far beyond the practical convenience these innovations offer. The Stevens Institute for Artificial Intelligence (SIAI), led by...
Softwarepro-tools-expert.com

What Is The Future Of Computer Audio? Production Expert Podcast

In this week’s podcast, Julian is joined by Mark Wherry and James Richmond to talk about the future of computers in audio. Do they do what we need them to and how might they change over the next few years?. Mark Wherry. Mark Wherry is Director of Music Technology for...
Computerspro-tools-expert.com

5 Reasons You Need Channel Strips

In this article, Julian considers what is important and useful about software channel strips and gives some examples of plugins that do it well. The Channel Strips phenomenon started with the trend of enterprising people realising that, as demand declined for large format consoles, there was money to be made breaking up decommissioned consoles channel by channel and installing individual channel strips into a suitable case with a power supply and appropriate connectors to allow them to be used individually.
HobbiesPWMania

The Support of Artificial Intelligence in Online Casinos

Ever heard of the term ‘emerging technology’? If you have, congratulations! If you haven’t yet heard of it, in its simplest explanation, emerging technologies are described as a “new technology”. It also refers to an existing type of technology that is being enhanced to fit modern-day requirements. It could differ when used in different sectors, however, the underlying idea is making the old new.
Stanford, CAstanford.edu

Re-Imagining Espionage in the Era of Artificial Intelligence

Amy Zegart has spent much of her career studying the interplay between new technology and intelligence gathering. A senior fellow at Stanford’s Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies and Hoover Institution, as well as chair of the HAI Steering Committee on International Security, she has written extensively about how artificial intelligence and torrents of new open-source information are upending traditional spycraft.
Computerspro-tools-expert.com

5 Plugins That Make Things Simple

This list is inspired by a plugin I’d not heard of before. I recently tried Low Control from Black Salt Audio. It’s a plugin that allows you to:. “First, compress the low frequencies independently without affecting the rest of the signal, then use the enhancer to beef up the rumble or give your bass more size on small speakers”
Sciencecell.com

Artificial intelligence for proteomics and biomarker discovery

There is an avalanche of biomedical data generation and a parallel expansion in computational capabilities to analyze and make sense of these data. Starting with genome sequencing and widely employed deep sequencing technologies, these trends have now taken hold in all omics disciplines and increasingly call for multi-omics integration as well as data interpretation by artificial intelligence technologies. Here, we focus on mass spectrometry (MS)-based proteomics and describe how machine learning and, in particular, deep learning now predicts experimental peptide measurements from amino acid sequences alone. This will dramatically improve the quality and reliability of analytical workflows because experimental results should agree with predictions in a multi-dimensional data landscape. Machine learning has also become central to biomarker discovery from proteomics data, which now starts to outperform existing best-in-class assays. Finally, we discuss model transparency and explainability and data privacy that are required to deploy MS-based biomarkers in clinical settings.

