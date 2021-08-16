United Way to host Week of Caring across the five-county region
PITTSBURGH – United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania will host its second regional Week of Caring from Sept. 10- 18, 2021. Throughout Allegheny, Butler, Westmoreland, Fayette and Armstrong counties volunteers will participate in more than 100 projects to help neighbors meet basic needs and assist nonprofit agencies across the community. United Way hopes to recruit 1,000 volunteers to dedicate their time
