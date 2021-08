This complex, intricately plotted novel opens with speculation: What if the British had won the American Revolution?. In this story, first comes “The Signers’ Day of Reckoning” in 1781, during which those who signed the treasonous document five years earlier are hung in Philadelphia, then drawn and quartered, all before the approving eyes of George III, who has crossed the ocean to bear witness. Although not everything goes as planned (due to the alternate designs of the traitor George Washington), the king changes the city’s name to “George’s Cross,” honoring the patron saint of England, and makes it the seat of his empire.