Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Steelers land their man, acquire playmaking LB Schobert

leadertimes.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePITTSBURGH (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke called linebacker Joe Schobert into his office after the final meeting of the day Thursday. That’s when Baalke informed Schobert that the Pittsburgh Steelers called and they were aggressively pursuing another playmaker for their defense. The Steelers landed their man, acquiring Schobert from the rebuilding Jaguars for a 2022 sixth-round pick. […]

www.leadertimes.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steelers#Jaguars#Playmaker#American Football#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLCBS Sports

Steelers, NFL legend Rod Woodson says Ben Roethlisberger 'doesn't have to prove anything to anybody'

Rod Woodson knows a thing or two about being doubted. The first NFL player to return the same season after undergoing major knee surgery, Woodson was selected to his seventh Pro Bowl in 1996, his first full season back from his injury. Many, however, thought Woodson's better days were behind him at age 31. The Steelers may not have been in that camp, but they didn't necessarily go to great lengths to keep the former Defensive Player of the Year that ensuing offseason. That's why, after 10 glittering years with the Steelers, Woodson left Pittsburgh motivated to prove he still had it.
NFLabc23.com

Steelers Trade Alert

We begin with a Trade Alert in Pittsburgh. The Steelers announced Saturday afternoon that they acquired Linebacker Joe Schobert from the Jacksonville Jaguars for a 2022 6th Round Pick. Last Season, Schobert finished with a Team-High 141 Tackles — 84 of those Solo. He also had Three Interceptions — one that resulted in a Pick-Six.
NFLFrankfort Times

AP source: Rebuilding Jags trade LB Joe Schobert to Steelers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to trade linebacker Joe Schobert to the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to a person familiar with the deal. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday night because neither side had formally finalized the deal. Schobert confirmed the trade to ESPN, though, saying “great place to play behind that D-line." Compensation details were not immediately disclosed.
NFLBig Cat Country

Jaguars Daily: Jacksonville trading Joe Schobert to Steelers

Want to get Jaguars news straight to your inbox every Tuesday and Thursday?. Subscribe to the Keep Choppin’ Wood newsletter and get analysis, opinion, and even the occasional mac n’ cheese recipe!. It’s Friday, y’all! And this team cannot (and will not) stop making headlines... Here’s all the Jacksonville Jaguars...
NFLCBS Sports

Steelers acquire former Pro Bowl linebacker Joe Schobert from Jaguars, per report

In a twist of irony, news of the Steelers acquiring linebacker Joe Schobert via a trade with the Jaguars occurred at about the same time Pittsburgh's defense allowed a 79-yard touchdown during their second game of the preseason. Steelers fans are probably less concerned with the score and more interested in the acquisition of Schobert, whose move to Pittsburgh from Jacksonville was initially reported by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
NFLYardbarker

Meet Steelers New LB Joe Schobert: Q&A, First Practice, Mike Tomlin's Thoughts

Well, the Pittsburgh Steelers have their starting inside linebacker opposite of Devin Bush, and all it took was a sixth-round pick and $1.35 million. Joe Schobert arrived in Pittsburgh on Saturday but wasn't able to practice until the team took the field Sunday morning. Unfortunately, there were no fans, but for those of us inside the stadium, we saw the first glimpse of the 27-year-old Pro Bowler.
NFLSteelers Depot

Joe Schobert To (Temporarily) Wear #45 For Steelers

New Pittsburgh Steelers’ linebacker Joe Schobert will wear #45 this summer. But don’t rush out to buy those jerseys yet. He made it clear the jersey number is only temporary. Schobert was spotted wearing #45 at today’s practice. But he took to Twitter to announce he’s making a change before...
NFLsteelersnow.com

Watch: Steelers LB Joe Schobert Details How He Found Out About Trade, Expected Role

Fresh off making his Steelers training camp debut, linebacker Joe Schobert spoke with the media, including Steelers Now, on Sunday, August 15, 2021. Schobert detailed how he found out he was traded, what he believes his role will be in Pittsburgh and what he was told by the Jaguars about the Steelers persistence in trying to acquire him.
NFLSteelers Depot

Contract Details For New Steelers ILB Joe Schobert

The Pittsburgh Steelers traded for inside linebacker Joe Schobert several days ago. as part of that deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Steelers were able to get half of the $7.3 million that Schobert was scheduled to make in 2021 paid by his former team. The Steelers then turned around and restructured Schobert’s contract after trading for him. Below is a look at what Schobert’s contract looks like now that it has been filed with the NFLPA.
NFLchatsports.com

Steelers Vertex: Examining what Joe Schobert brings to the Steelers

As the Pittsburgh Steelers have now completed half of their preseason games. Although there are a number of things from last week’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles which we could break down, it’s the trade report from during the game which we will focus on this week. The Steelers acquired linebacker Joe Schobert from the Jacksonville Jaguars, so before he sees game action let’s take a deeper look at what he brings to the Steel City.

Comments / 0

Community Policy