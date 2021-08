Houston Astros outfielder Michael Brantley is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Mike Minor and the Kansas City Royals. Brantley appears to be taking a breather after only hitting safely once in his last 11 at-bats. Aledmys Diaz is shifting to left field in place of Brantley on Thursday afternoon and Yuli Gurriel is moving into the two-spot in the order. Jacob Wilson is entering the lineup to play third base and bat ninth.