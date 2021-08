In alliance with updated guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Hamilton County Health Department recommends that immunocompromised individuals receive an additional dose of mRNA COVID-19 vaccine after the initial two doses. Studies indicate that moderately to severely immunocompromised people do not always build the same level of immunity after vaccination as non-immunocompromised people and may need additional protection against COVID-19. A third vaccination is not recommended for any other population at this time, and it is advised that no one receive more than three vaccinations.